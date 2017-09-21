11TH MEDIA AWARD IN NIGERIA:

Naija STANDARD Newspaper’s American Bureau, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU WINS Nigeria’s Most Investigative Journalist in the Diaspora…Defeats Abby Phillips of New York TIMES, Tunde Agoi of AFP, Femi Oke of Reuters

*Winning News story published May 30, 2016 titled ‘Trading LIFE for Kidney Sale …Indian Doctors on Highest Demand for Nigerian Kidneys at $300,000’

*Vanguard Media Limited Receives Online Newspaper of the Year

*BOND FM is Best Radio Station of the Year, Asabeafrika is BLOG of the Year

*Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State recognized as ‘Outstanding Performing Governor of the Year’

* Frank Odita honoured with LIFETime Achievement Award on Outstanding Contribution to Nigerian Security

* Sir Shina Peters, Afro-juju ace receives Music LEGEND of the Year

* HRH Mohammed Sani Halirv Dantoro honoured with ‘Most Inspiring Monarch of the Year’

* ‘ON Integrity, Media professionalism and Investigative journalism, Nigeria-American Press Association celebrate George Otumu as an excellent, distinguished and well deserved journalist’-Steve Franklin, President, NAPA

BY TOPE OLAMIDE/STAFF WRITER, LAGOS

IT IS CELEBRATION TIME at the headquarters of Naija Standard Newspaper Ltd in Lagos, Nigeria, as our United States Bureau Chief, George Elijah Otumu in a keenly contested media event under the platform of Nigeria Media Nite Out Award (NMNA) during its 11th edition outshines three of Nigeria’s best journalists in the world: Abby Phillips of New York TIMES, Tunde Agoi of AFP, Femi Oke of Reuters to win the prestigious ‘Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Investigative Journalist in the Diaspora,’ on September 17 in Lagos.

As we earlier reported on July 28 when Solkem Entertainment Limited, under the Chairmanship of Sola Olugbemiro, who also doubles as Publisher of Ace Magazine rolled out the list of finalists on each of the category, a particular investigative news story titled ‘Trading LIFE for Kidney Sale …Indian Doctors on Highest Demand for Nigerian Kidneys at $300,000′ written by Otumu as an undercover reporter which reflects the dangers Nigerian youths get exposed in desert of Libya on their way to migrate to Europe was unanimously adopted as winning story in the category of Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Investigative Journalist in the Diaspora.’

The historic ceremony which held on Sunday at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja by 3:00pm, and streamed LIVE on social media platforms was full of glamour, arrays of celebrities convergence with full attendance by media professionals.

Organizers of this historic event kept to time, as Nigeria’s National Anthem rent the air exactly 3:00pm at the Oranmiyan Hall of the Airport Hotel, along Obafemi Way, Ikeja Lagos, in a high-octane ceremony full of camaraderie amidst pomp and ceremony. From the ambiance of the exotically-decorated hall to the array of guests that flooded the event, it was simply a statement of excellence and candour.

As early as 1.00pm on this date, the serene area of the Airport Hotel started witnessing the arrival of A-list guests and entertainment buffs, including the media personalities and dignitaries that were to be awarded and recognized in different categories. The Red Carpet booth was a spectacle in itself as guests were randomly rail-roaded into the point to share their views on the event and their expectations. The ushers were also another spectacle in their right as they were most courteous and friendly in their disposition throughout the event. Need we say here that, even the last year edition, the 10th edition, which was even more symbolic than this one, can never match either in preparations, aesthetics and the avalanche of dignitaries that culminated in the grand success of the 11th NMNA, much to the amazement of the guests and organizers.

From the executive

Leading the A-list celebrities was the presence of Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Umar Ganduje (OFR, to the former governor of Kaduna State, Emirs, traditional rulers, industry giants, media moguls, security officers, models, entertainers and musicians.

Kano State Governor had his retinue of Government functionaries around him while Frank Odita, Police Commissioner, (Retired) was the Guest speaker, who intelligently spoke on the title “Role of the Media in Combating the Menace of

Kidnapping & Security Challenges in Nigeria, a lecture that was well-delivered to reflect the mood of the moment.

Other dignitaries present in the ceremony were Dr. Bello Matawalle (MON) , Omooba Segun Adewale, (OSA), Mr. Ephraim Inyang Eyen (Hon. Commissioner for works, Akwa Ibom State), Mr. Abdul Rasheed, (Head, Corporate Communications, Skye Bank).

In a show of appreciation, Steve Franklin, President, Nigerian-American Press Association (NAPA) congratulate the award organisers for the unique ceremony and rewards for hardwork, honesty and consistency.

His words: ‘On Integrity, Media professionalism and Investigative journalism, Nigeria-American Press Association celebrate George Otumu as an excellent, distinguished and well deserved journalist’-

Highpoint of the ceremony was when various laurels were handed out by the 11th NMNA Commiittee to outstanding Nigerians that has made Africa’s most populous black nation proud. The awardees list below:

WINNERS @ A GLANCE

 Abdullahi Ganduje Political writer of the year: John Omoh (Punch)

 Business writer of the year: Kunle Azeez (New Telegraph)

 Photo Journalist of the year: Bamgbala Adekola (Daily Trust)

 Sports writer of the year: Taofeek Babalola (Sporting Life)

 Editor of the year: (Soft Sell) Joshua Uloko (City Pride)

 Entertainment writer of the year: Mutiat Alli (Daily Times)

 Crime writer of the year: ?

 Brand writer of the year: Kayode Alfred (The Nation)

 Aviation writer of the year: Wole Shadare (Telegraph)

 Nigeria’s Investigative Journalist in Diaspora of the year: George Elijah Otumu (Naija STANDARD Newspaper)

 On–Air Personality of the year (TV): Vivian Oguche (Galaxy TV)

 On–Air Personality of the year (Radio): Tajudeen Ajani Ojuelegba (Rainbow FM)

 Blog of the year: Asabeafrika

 Online News Paper of the year: Vanguard ngr.com

 Best Radio Station of the year: Bond FM

RECOGNITION AWARD CATEGORIES

 Outstanding Performing Governor of the year: Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

 HRH Mohammed Sani Halirv Dantoro: Most Inspiring Monarch of the year

 Mr. Ephraim Inyang Eyen Hon. Comm. For works Akwa Ibom State

 His Excellency Dr. (Sir) Mukter Ramadan Yero (Dallaton Zazzau) (Former Exec. Gov. Kaduna

State) Life time Achievement Award for contribution to development of Kadunna State

(Infrastructure and Peace).

 Media Friendly Political Father of the year: Dr. Sule Lamido (Former Gov. Jigawa State).

 Life time Achievement Award for Outstanding contribution to security matters in Nigeria: CP

Frank Odita (RTD)

 Most Resourceful Corporate Affairs Manager of the year: Mr. Abdul Rasheed (Head Corporate

Communications (Skye Bank)

 Ground Breaking Media Programme of the year: Journalists Hangout (TVC)

 Outstanding Large Format Printing Company of the year: Bell Printing Press

 Award of Excellence for contribution to improving the Quality of Education in Nigeria: Mr. Wale

Odunlami

 Award of Excellence for Outstanding contribution to combating crime in Nigeria: CSP Sheu Alao

(DPO Elekoro)

 Business Entrepreneur of the year: Chief Bright Chimezie

 Outstanding Training Organizer of the year: Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan

 Music Legend of the year: Sir Shina Peters

 Media Friendly Seriki of the Year: Alhaji Ahmed Kuraja (Seriki overall Alimosho (CDA)

 Female Artiste of the year: Niniola Apata a.k.a. Niyola

 Most Resourceful Amazon of the year: Hajia Bola Muse

 Baker of the year: Miriam Ifechukwu Meli Nwokoro

 Best Entertainment Centre of the year: Joseph Ayiayo Odobeatu

For the records, below are the profile of the final FOUR Media Finalists for Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Investigative Journalist of the Year eventually won by OTUMU:

Abby Phillips is an African-American famous national reporter for Washington Post newspaper covering White House and a Contributor on Cables News Network (CNN). She is a reporter covering the White House for The Washington Post and covered the 2016 presidential campaign.

Abby is a digital journalist best known for her reporting work on politics & her appearances on CNN & other TV networks. This cerebral lady was considered an academic from a young age. In 2006, she began attending Harvard University, having been accepted straight out of High school.

Originally, she began at Harvard with the intention of completing a pre-med degree to assist her with becoming a heart surgeon. But an assignment from a class required her to write a one-off blog about her experiences with a service trip. It was this assignment that made her realise her heart was in journalism and from there she transitioned into Harvard’s school of Arts. She graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts and a major in Government.

From there she branched out into television and radio appearances for networks such as WJLA ABC-7 News, MSNBC, News Channel 8, Fox News, CNN. She presently specializes in digital journalism. Her prowess, specialty lays in the following areas: Politics, Health, Crime, Breaking News & Washington based popular and internet culture.

She joined the Washington Post in 2004, beginning in their general assignment team. In 2016, she was upgraded to a political reporter and was the Post’s correspondent following the Presidential Campaign that eventually saw Donald Trump elected to the White House.Though her focus is writing on politics, she enjoys writing on science & human-centric stories. She has been a contributor to the POLITICO website as well.

Since joining The Post’s general assignment team in May 2014, Abby has been a news dynamo, filing hundreds of stories based on primary reporting and aggregation that have broadened the scope of our news report and kept us current amid fast-breaking events. She’s covered an astonishing array of topics – from the Ebola outbreak to Jane Birkin’s newfound tears for crocodiles to Martin O’Malley’s awkward AMA. She’s also helped out National in New Orleans and Charleston, where she wrote memorably about Gov. Nikki Haley’s pivot on the Confederate flag.

Abby earlier worked in Washington bureau of ABC News, where she was a digital reporter covering politics. Before joining ABC she spent two years with Politico as a White House correspondent and as a reporter on the money and politics beat. Abby has a degree in government from Harvard and was news executive editor of the Crimson.

Femi Oke: Femi Oke (born 30 June 1966) is a British television presenter and journalist. Femi was born in London, England, to Nigerian parents of the Yoruba ethnic group. She is a graduate of Birmingham University where she received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and language.

Femi began her career at age 14 working as a junior reporter for the United Kingdom’s first talk radio station London Broadcasting Company. During 1993, Femi worked for a cable station called Wire TV, this was pre-Janet Street Porter’s L!VE TV. Femi presented several shows for the station, including the popular Soap on the Wire on a Saturday afternoon, with soap opera expert Chris Stacey.

In the early 1990s, Femi presented the BBC’s flagship educational science programme Science In Action and was also a presenter of Top of the Pops. She has also worked for GMTV, London Weekend Television, Men & Motors and Carlton Television. She is a former anchor for CNN International’s World Weather service at the network’s global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

She presented weather segments for the programs Your World Today and World News. She also regularly hosted Inside Africa, now fronted by Errol Barnett, a programme that looks into the economic, social and cultural affairs and trends in Africa. She joined CNN in 1999, and worked there until 2008. She used to appear as a daily newscaster, contributor and interviewer on Public Radio International/WNYC’s morning public radio news program, The Takeaway.

Currently, she hosts ‘The Stream’ on Al Jazeera English. She has accepted an invitation to teach on behalf of the World Meteorological Organization in Buenos Aires, Argentina, conducted guest lectures for the University of Liberia, Emory University in Atlanta and been a guest speaker at the United Nations, addressing the World Food Programme in Rome, Italy.

Tunde Agoi: AFP Correspondent for Lagos Bureau is well trained journalist who has covered hundreds of breath-taking news stories, Breaking news on politics, business, entertainment, fashion and other sectors of Nigerian economy. He is consistent and have strong sources across every sector of Nigerian state.

George Elijah Otumu: He is our highly celebrated multiple, award-wining international journalist, representing Naija Standard Newspaper officially in United States where he daily files in news stories as Foreign Bureau Chief. Otumu is a well known reporter whose strength is in Investigative Journalism. He has written thousands of news stories, broke many stories and won over 15 media awards across the world. He is the author of Amazon No1. famous book: ‘Nigeria 2015 Elections…Reporters’ Survival, Democracy and International Community’ written in English, Spanish, French and Arabic languages in one book.

Otumu has worked successfully from been a reporter to becoming editor in several mainstream media establishments in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Liberia, Kenya, Europe, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and in United States where he still blazing the trail on news stories regarding Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

He has spent over 20 years in active media practice, enjoys strong contacts from sources across the world, conduct many undercover news stories and won many international awards and he is a member of many various media associations including: American Society of News Editors (ASNE), Foreign Press Association (FPA), Commonwealth Press Union (CPU), World Editors Forum (WEF), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); and many others.

For the records, Otumu is Vice president of Nigerian-American Press Association (NAPA) and Publicity Secretary of Reporters Beyond Borders (RBB), a pressure media group ensuring journalists’ freedom of quality reportage not infringed. Also, he won among many media awards: MBE Investigative Journalist/Blogger off the Year in Manchester, United Kingdom September 2016 and DEE DEE Media Icon Award in Maryland, USA.

Meanwhile, Sola has raised the bar in this year’s event when he said: “We have done very well, adequately stepped up this year, as we brought in surprises in our historic ceremony. We all had a fun filled day and evergeen award night at Lagos Airport Hotel. All our invited African top celebrities were physically present. Several other big personalities graced the event. We received 100 entries and our distinguished committee narrowed it down to FOUR.

“Our award is yearly handed out to people who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields, and you must be a worth recipient for you to be given this award.”