200 Nigerian undocumented immigrants stranded in Canada…evacuation by Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa postponed, new date uncertain

* Blames inability of Air Peace – the chosen carrier – to secure “overflight and landing permits” from the Canadian authorities on time

* “The high commission opted for Air Peace because the air fare was relatively more affordable compared to the offers of other airlines that were contacted. This is coupled with the fact that only Air Peace had agreed to convey the evacuees from more than one location in Canada”- Nigeria High Commission

* BY OLUYEMI ADEDURO/DIPLOMATIC REPORTER/CANADA

FOR 200 Nigerians whose legal status in Canada has become illegal, they are desperate to return back to Nigeria. Unfortunately, it may take a bit longer for their desire to come through as ‘Air Peace’ the airline designated by the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa to bring them home had huge difficulty in securing overflight and landing permits from the Canadian authorities on time.

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, which is organising the flight, announced the postponement in a statement, citing “logistics issues” beyond its control. It specifically blamed the inability of Air Peace – the chosen carrier – to secure “overflight and landing permits” from the Canadian authorities on time.

“These challenges are as a result of the fact that Air Peace is flying this route for the first time. The high commission opted for Air Peace because the air fare was relatively more affordable compared to the offers of other airlines that were contacted. This is coupled with the fact that only Air Peace had agreed to convey the evacuees from more than one location in Canada,” the mission stated.

It said a new date would be announced as soon as the airline secured the clearance from the Canadian authorities. The plane, a Boeing 777 aircraft, was scheduled to fly from Lagos to convey the Nigerians stranded in Canada from two locations in Canada, namely Toronto and Alberta.

According to the flight schedule, the plane was expected to pick the first set from the Pearson International Airport, Toronto.

From there it would fly to the Calgary International Airport, Alberta, a distance of 2,915 kilometres, to pick the second set of passengers.

The prospective passengers had been given until Tuesday to book the special flight directly with the airline. (Nigerian Tribune)

