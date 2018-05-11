2019 ELECTIONS:

‘NIGERIANS: I Have 9 CREDITS in My West African School Certificate, Vote for Me again’-President BUHARI

…’I am happy to have received Attestation and confirmation of result from WAEC Officials’

* ‘I Can Assure you that Gen. Yar’Adua and I Wrote WASC, since we Joined Army same time’

* Nigerians question why WASC name bears ‘Mohammed’, instead of ‘Muhammadu’ being first name

BY NURENI ALAO/POLITICAL REPORTER, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI took to twitter upon learning that his original academic records for the West African School Certificate (WASC) was to be brought him in Aso Rock by officials of West African Examination Council (WAEC), bearing in mind that he wrote the papers in 1961 in company of late General Musa Yar’Adua.

The President disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday shortly after receiving the attestation and confirmation of his WASC examination result at the State House in Abuja.

Reacting to the controversy over his school certificate, Buhari said he would not have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India (1973) and the United States Army War College (1979) if he had not sat for the examinations.

President Buhari said General Yar’Adua was his classmate back then and they spent about nine years together at both primary and secondary levels.

Having sat for the exam, he explained that they went ahead to join the Nigerian Army where they had to take a military examination, as one of the requirements.

The President was delighted that WAEC has validated his claims with the examination result presented to him. He thanked the examination body for upholding its integrity over the years.

A source in Aso Rock confirmed to our correspondent that Buhari now feels so happy, more like a burden taken off his shoulders as he heads forward to 2019 election. His words: “We have seen Mr President in recent days being so happy ever since he received validation to his WASC result. He is even reassuring some ministers that he would win the 2019 presidential election and hopeful that Nigerians would vote for him.”

But there is division in the polity even as Buhari celebrates his WASC, reasons being that many are still expressing doubts on the authenticity of the result. Their arguments were in Mr President’s first name: ‘Mohammed’, instead of ‘Muhammadu’ being first name of Buhari is altered on the WAEC certificate.

Lola Oyetunde: “Nigerians are no fools. The alteration of ‘Mohammed’ instead ‘Muhammadu’ really gave the Buhari out as a fraudster, a man without a single integrity. We will meet at the 2019 polls for sure.”

Rilwanu Ahmed argues that Nigerians should believe Mr President, “Why is is so difficult to ever trust human beings. You requested for his school certificate result, he presented it, yet you are still doubting him. Do you think Buhari would have attended various military courses at home and Abroad if he had no foundation of WAEC? Nigerians go and vote for President Buhari.”