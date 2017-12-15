24 NATIONS, FIVE CONTINENTS PHOTO COMPETITION:

NIGERIAN Lady, MEDINA DUGGER, America’s Lissa Riveria, other Foreign Photographers now Finalists 2ND Annual Magnum Photography AWARDS in USA

…12 Winners will receive $27,000 in cash awards, vouchers to participate in a Magnum photographer’s workshop around the world

* 41 photographers’ work to be shown at a digital exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery in London

*JURY consist of Magnum photographers, world-renowned curators, and experts from organizations like National Geographic and Aperture

*Picture harnesses the power of photography to inform, inspire, stimulating a sense of outrage or activism, wonder and hope

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

IN A REMARKABLE FEAT, a Nigerian born Naturalized American, MEDINA DUGGER had been shortlisted with 40 other foreign photographers as finalists in the highly prestigious 2nd annual Magnum Photography Awards. The jury—consisting of Magnum photographers, world-renowned curators, and experts from organizations like National Geographic and Aperture—aimed to recognize a cross-section of the most accomplished image-makers working today.

In these finalists series, Medina won in Open contest titled ‘Chroma: An Ode to J.D. ’Okhai Ojeikere.’ Same with Argus Paul Estabrook from South Korea in ‘Street:Loosing Face’, Lissa Rivera from United States emerge winner in ‘Portrait’, Nick Hannes from Belgium won in ‘Documentary: Bread & Circuses.’ Daniel Shipp from Australia won in ‘Fine Art’, Jason Florio from United Kingdom wins in ‘Photojournalism: Destination Europe.’

In presenting the winners, finalists and jurior picks, management of Magnum Photography Awards 2017 in America said: “We are very pleased to announce the 41 outstanding photographers who have been selected as recipients of the 2nd annual Magnum Photography Awards! Our jury—consisting of Magnum photographers, world-renowned curators, and experts from organizations like National Geographic and Aperture—aimed to recognize a cross-section of the most accomplished image-makers working today.

“We feel honored to share such a wide range of inspiring, international discoveries; the chosen group represents some of the most talented practitioners in contemporary photography. All 41 photographers’ work will be shown at a digital exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery in London later this year. In addition, the 12 winners will receive $27,000 in cash awards as well as vouchers to participate in a Magnum photographer’s workshop somewhere in the world.”

Accordingly, these photographers—who come from 24 countries on five continents “present us with a remarkable array of subject matter, stylistic approaches and personal visions. Below, immerse yourself in a sweeping selection of work: hard-hitting photojournalism, in-depth documentary, intimate portraits, challenging conceptual projects, gritty street photography, celebrations of nature and humanity, and other compelling images from across our world. Each of these projects, whether a single picture or an extended series, harnesses the power of photography to inform and inspire, stimulating a sense of outrage or activism, wonder and hope. We encourage you to dig deep and look carefully at each of these award winners—all of these projects (and their subjects) are worthy of our time and attention,” Magnum photography reportedly states.

In the words of Sarah Leen, Director of Photography, National Geographic Magazine and Partners, she says: “I was very impressed by the series entries—there was so much great work to choose from, it was often quite challenging to pick. I thoroughly enjoyed being introduced to many new photographers and working with a stellar group of judges. A wonderful experience!”

In the area of Jurors’ Picks, the statement reveals that: “Each of the eight jury members selected one photographer to be awarded special distinction. Here are the jurors’ special selections with a brief quote from each juror explaining what they especially appreciate about their chosen photographer and their work.”