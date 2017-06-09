24TH NATIONAL CONVENTION IN AMERICA:

‘Restructuring NIGERIA is the only way for the Yoruba to be identified as a Nation’ -Egbe Omo Yoruba North America

…’Nigerian Govt should hearken to the voices demanding a revisit to the terms and arrangements of the creed that makes up Nigeria

*Theme of convention: ‘Restructuring and Integration-Panacea for Accelerated Development and Security of the Region’

*’Egbe is willing to partner with South West governments to ensure infrastructure and human capacity development programs’

*Ready to commence a large scale agricultural venture in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State which would be a model for individual and corporate engagement

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

RISING FROM ITS 24th Annual Convention of the Egbe Omo Yoruba North America (USA & Canada) organization, that was held in Kansas City, Missouri, United States on the fate of Yoruba race towards independency as a nation out of Africa’s most populous nation, the group maintained that restructuring is the only way for the Yoruba people to have freedom, economic liberation and empowerment of its youths.

In an 8-point issued in its communique, Egbe Omo Yoruba North America in a press statement says: “The following resolutions were made at the end of the convention:

The historic convention had prominent Yoruba sons and daughters, guests from far and near including representatives of governments of the South West states of Nigeria, political groups and regional stakeholders.

Oodua a gbe wa o.”

PRESS RELEASE

EGBE OMO YORUBA NORTH AMERICA DEMANDS RESTRUCTURING AS A WAY FORWARD FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND PROGRESS OF THE YORUBA PEOPLE

Kansas City, Missouri, August 26th, 2017. The 24th National Convention of the Egbe Omo Yoruba North America (National Association of Yoruba Descendants in North America) was held at the Best Inn Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri. It was hosted by Egbe Omo Yoruba Greater Kansas, Kansas City between August 24th and 26th, 2017. The theme of the convention was “Restructuring and Integration: Panacea for Accelerated Development and Security of the Region”.

The following resolutions were made at the end of the convention:

1. That the Yoruba descendants have always been the pace-setter in the progress and development of all regions in Nigeria and it’s time to take on this mantle again.

2. That restructuring of Nigeria is the only way for the Yoruba to be identified as a Nation.

3. That restructuring will pave the way for Yoruba to unleash the potentials and greatness of its constituent units. The current structure is unsustainable and can only guarantee the continuous stunt and, lack of progress of the entire community.

4. That South West Governors and political leaders should be steadfast in our demand for the jettisoning of a Unitary system with so much power at the center to the detriment of the existing six geo-political zones.

5. That the Federal Government should hearken to the voices demanding a revisit to the terms and arrangements of the creed that makes up Nigeria. This response is sine qua non for dousing the palpable tension in the land, quelling the various drum beats of possible political crisis as evident by the demands of various tribal groups in the country.

6. The Egbe admonishes the government of Yoruba states to be committed to the integration project through the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) initiative without lip service and, to identify the comparative advantages of each Yoruba state, create harmony and cohesion towards developing the region by utilizing the framework of the golden years of Chief Obafemi Awolowo era.

7. That Egbe is willing to partner with South West governments to ensure infrastructure and human capacity development programs. We are also committed to facilitate and support initiatives which would create jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.

8. In furtherance of the seven resolutions above, Egbe acknowledges the critical need for Agricultural development. We are thus poised to commence a large scale agricultural venture in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State which would be a model for individual and corporate engagement in a sector that can support the development of Yoruba states under a true federalism.

The convention hosted Yoruba sons and daughters, guests from far and near including representatives of governments of the South West states of Nigeria, political groups and regional stakeholders.

Dignitaries at the convention include the Consular General at the Nigerian Consulate office in Atlanta, Mr. Kayode Laro, the Jegun of Ile Oluji represented by Mr. Samuel Adegboyega, Mr. Muminu Badmus, CEO and General Manager of Lagos State Water Corporation and Mr. Bola Ilori, represented Lagos and Osun governments respectively. Other resource persons at the convention are Professor Segun Gbadegesin, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Gabriel Isioye, and Dr. Adeniran Adeboye. Also in attendance were the President Agba Akin Bolu Omodele, past President of Egbe, Aremo (Dr.) Adeola Odusanya and the leaders of Egbe Omo Yoruba chapters across the United States and Canada.

The convention witnessed the election of new National Executive members and an Excellence Gala award.

The elected National Executive members are:

1. Hon. (Dr.) Durojaye O. Akindutire – National President 2. Hon. ‘Femi Jolaoso – National Vice President

3. Hon. Aderemi R. Samuel – National General Secretary

4. Hon. Bishop Adejube – National Secretary of Public Affairs

5. Hon. (Alhaji) Mufutau Medupin – Assistant National Secretary of Public Affairs 6. Iya Aafin Adefunke Lawson – National Secretary of Women Affairs

During the 20th Oodua Excellence Awards ceremony, many sons and daughters of Yoruba were conferred with awards for their selfless contributions to the progress of the Egbe Omo Yoruba and its core values in various categories such as education, culture, community service and philanthropy.

The convention ended with the speech by the new National President, Dr. Durojaye Odimayo Akindutire. He solicited the support of all members, and called for unity among various chapters of Egbe and Yoruba in general. He declared that the future of the Yoruba nation is in our hands and reminded the gathering that our forebears who fought and bled for our future should not have sacrificed in vain. He concluded that the richness of Yoruba culture and ethos should be preserved, and be our guiding principles at all times.

Oodua a gbe wa o.

Aare (Dr.) Durojaye O. Akindutire

National President

Hon. Bishop Adejube

National Secretary of Publicity