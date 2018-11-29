2ND YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY:

‘MY Husband, OLAWALE ADEYINKA is my Greatest JOY, HAPPINESS & the LOVE OF MY LIFE’-BENITA OKOJIE, Nigeria’s Gospel Star

…Says: ‘GOD is the sustainer of our Marriage and HOME’

*Shares photos of their Wedding Day on Social Media

BY CHIKA IBONI/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER, LAGOS

LOVE IS GOOD, MOSTLY IF FOUNDED ON GOD ALMIGHTY. SENSATIONAL NIGERIA’S GOSPEL MUSICIAN, BENITA OKOJIE has openly expressed her love and affection to her husband, OLAWALE ADEYINKA as the duo celebrate their 2nd year wedding anniversary.

So elated, Benita takes to Instagram to profess her undying love for her husband. She has showered unlimited praise on this unique man God has blessed her with.

Okojie, has celebrated her husband as they mark their second wedding anniversary. Benita Okojie-Adeyina, a Nigerian gospel artiste celebrated her second wedding anniversary few days ago with sweet words of appreciation for her husband, Olawale.

In an Instagram post, the former child star outlined the beauty of life and how marriage has been a blessing to her by sharing photos of herself and her husband on their wedding day. She writes (unedited): “To my loving husband, who has shown me what love really is. You make me so happy and you’re always there encouraging me when I’m having a bad day. The way you love me makes me love me more. I thank God for you Olawale, I thank God for me, for being a wonderful wife to you. “Thank God for us. Thank God for Ayotunzzz . I thank God for being our sustainer and the source of our love and joy. I have stopped counting the years because I just want to do forever with my best friend! “Happy Anniversary My love. I Love You More Every Day!#ThankYouJesus #IMarriedTheLoveOfMyLife”