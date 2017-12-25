5TH YEAR MEDIA ANNIVERSARY:

NIGERIA’S Foremost HUMAN RIGHTS AMAZON, DR JOE OKEI ODUMAKIN Wins NAIJA STANDARD Newspaper ‘Person of the YEAR 2017’…Receives International Women of Courage Award from the United States Department of State

*ATIKU ABUBAKAR, Nigeria’s Former Vice President, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, National Leader of All Progressives Congress are ‘NAIJA STANDARD Most Iconic Politicians of the Year’

*Lagos State Governor, AKINWUNMI AMBODE is Naija Standard Newspaper Most Performing/Entrepreneurial Governor of the Year 2017 in Nigeria’

* NIGERIA’S Most Famous EDITORS of the Year 2017: SAM OMATSEYE, MARTINS OLOJA, SIMON KOLAWOLE

*NIGERIA’S Genius, OYINLOLA OLUWATOBI Emerges ‘Most Creative Technology Expert in Diaspora’

*IKECHI UKO, DR RAPHAEL JAMES, WALE OJO-LANRE, AKILE OF DALLAS become ‘Nigeria’s Leading Cultural Ambassador of the Year in Diaspora’

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES & LOLA ENIFEMI/STAFF WRITER, ABUJA

MARKING THE 5TH YEAR media anniversary of NAIJA STANDARD Newspaper, the Board of Directors of the company in Lagos had several marathon meetings for two weeks which culminated into the choice of great men and women in Nigeria and of Nigerian heritage chosen as deserving of the rare honor as desired by millions of Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the Diaspora. Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, a fearless Nigerian human rights activist that had been in detention 17 times without fear for her life emerges under different administrations in Nigeria emerges overall winner of ‘Naija Standard Newspaper Person of the Year 2017’, for her consistency, courage, resilient, fight for the oppressed and being a huge source of hope for humanity.

This highly cerebral woman is headlining our trending media award anniversary been that she has traversed, courageously, where even some men fear to tread. She remained consistent without minding the hazards to her person in a society where critical voices are loathed by an unjust system. She is akin to a shining star in a dark world. She fears no one, steer clear from scandal

For her dedication, Odumakin attracts huge ovation from Nigerian literary giant, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka who captures her success stories on human rights consistency and unwavering determination for survival of democracy in Nigeria as: “a tireless fighter whose frail bearing bellies an inner strength and resilience purpose, a veteran of affirmative marches, of crude arrests and detentions, baton charges and tear gas who has lent luster to the struggle for justice and human dignity, who remain an inspiration of men and women, old and young.” She is Founding President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Executive Director, Institute of Human Rights & Democratic Studies. She remains Chairman, Task Force of the Citizen Forum; President, Centre for Change in Community Development & Public Awareness; President, Centre for Participatory Democracy; and Spokesperson for the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria. Also, she is recognised as a courageous fighter whose consistent challenge against human rights abuses has exposed her to harrowing experiences under the most repressive regimes Nigeria has ever witnessed.

While the historic award ceremony to Odumakin and other winners in various categories listed below will be holding in Nigeria before the first quarter of 2018, she outshines Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, a parliamentarian, Obiageli Ezekwesili, a chattered accountant and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Communications.

She received a Bachelor’s degree in English Education in 1987, followed by a master’s in Guidance and Counseling and doctorate in History and Policy of Education from the University of Ilorin. She won International Women of Courage Award from the United States Department of State.

For the records, Odumakin was born on 4 July, 1966 in Zaria, Kaduna State. She has three elder brothers and lost a younger one while growing up. She reportedly said: “I grew up as a tom boy because I was born in the midst of boys, I play football a lot. I love defending people’s rights and it started during my kindergarten level.”

NIGERIA’S Most Famous EDITORS of the Year 2017: SAM ORITSETIMEYIN OMATSEYE, MARTINS OLOJA, SIMON KOLAWOLE

They are outstanding editors that has made their marks in journalism, traveled the world, uncountable media awards, received foreign media fellowships and highly respected worldwide. Chairman of Naija Standard Newspaper 5th Year Anniversary, Samson Shoaga, who doubles as our Managing Editor in a press statement said: “30 Editors from mainstream media publications in Nigeria were considered, narrowed down to three in the person of Sam Omatseye, Chairman Editorial Board, The Nation Newspaper, ex-Editorial Page Editor, ThisDay Newspaper, award-wining Martins Oloja, Daily Editor of Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper, Simon Kolawole, a robust writer with fluid pen and managing director/editor-in-chief, The Cable, an online media publication.

Lagos State Governor, AKINWUNMI AMBODE is Naija Standard Newspaper Most Performing/Entrepreneurial Governor of the Year 2017 in Nigeria, for his

Meanwhile, energetic and ever creative Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode wins as ‘Naija Standard Newspaper Most Performing/Entrepreneurial Governor of the Year 2017 in Nigeria,’ for his invaluable contributions to fast growth, rapid development in the nooks and crannies in Lagos State. As Ambode on Sunday declared open, the 2017 “One Lagos Fiesta” (OLF) he promised the crowd that the present administration was totally committed to developing the tourism, hospitality and sports potentials of the State and make it a must-visit and Africa’s best tourism destination. In brevity, even Overseas, the good works of Ambode still stand out for turning Lagos into a modern Europe in infrastructural development.

ATIKU ABUBAKAR, Nigeria’s Former Vice President, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, National Leader of All Progressives Congress are ‘NAIJA STANDARD Most Iconic Politicians of the Year’

Since his sojourn in mainstream politics decades ago and declaration to contest the 2019 Presidential elections in Nigeria, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has become a huge political force to be reckoned with. He is not new to politics, he understands the game of Nigerian politics to the letters, which was why former President Olusegun Obasanjo would not forget him in a hurry as he stood against the ‘infamous third term agenda’ of Obasanjo.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, erstwhile governor of Lagos State and National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, is a political dynasty and colossus of Nigerian leadership. Like a kingmaker, he is behind most political successes recorded in 2015 by APC party men and women in public offices. as he oiled his political machinery in ensuring they were elected by the electorates. After a careful analysis and consideration, Abubakar and Tinubu were chosen as ‘NAIJA STANDARD Most Iconic Politicians of the Year.’

IKECHI UKO, DR RAPHAEL JAMES, WALE OJO-LANRE, AKILE OF DALLAS become ‘Nigeria’s Leading Cultural Ambassador of the Year in Diaspora’

Looking closely at the rich tourism of Nigeria, a group of Nigerians stand out as ‘Nigeria’s Leading Cultural Ambassador of the Year in Diaspora 2017’ due to their various contribution to Nigeria’s culture. After 40 names were considered, FOUR Nigerians stood out. They are: Ikechi Uko, a multiple award wining Chief Consultant at Jedidah Promotions, Organiser at Abuja Bantabar/Akwaaba, African Travel Market and Publisher at African Travel Quarter. Dr Raphael James, a serial cultural award winner, Director General at Center for Research, Information Management and Media Development, CRIMMD was chosen. Wale Ojo-Lanre, Tourism Editor of The Tribune Newspaper, highly acclaimed tourism connoisseur and fluid writer emerges winner in this category. Not forgetting Abimbola Balogun, known for consistently celebrating Yoruba cultural heritage daily in North America. Hardly any event surrounding Nigerians anywhere in United States passes without inviting him to grace the occasion. No wonder Nigerian communities in United States call him ‘Akile of Dallas.’

NIGERIA’S Genius, OYINLOLA OLUWATOBI Emerges ‘Most Creative Technology Expert in Diaspora’

OYINLOLA OLUWATOBI is a Nigerian genius who builds the first ever, fastest new generation vehicle ‘Hyperloop’ having won World Class Best Innovation of the Year AWARD earlier. He remains major contributor to Avionics section of the rLoop project and received laurels in ‘Pod Innovation’ and ‘Best Non Student’ category. He was unanimously chosen as ‘Naija Standard Newspaper Most Creative Technology Expert in Diaspora.’