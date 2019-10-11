Pic 2. Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore during his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday (30/9/19). Sowore is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), charged on offences of treasonable felony, money laundering, terrorism and plots to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari. 06410/30/9/19/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN

98 DAYS in Custody:

‘My LIFE is in Danger, I will continue on HUNGER STRIKE until Nigeria’s Department of State Security Services Release Me on Court Order’-OMOYELE SOWORE, Convener, RevolutionNow

* “Since Thursday, Omoyele Sowore has refused to come down. He has refused to see anybody and this is in protest that his rights are being violated. He has not eaten because the DSS don’t feed him and he is rejecting food from the people who usually take food to him in detention”-Femi Falana, Human rights lawyer

BY SALOME RACHAEL/REPORTER

SAHARA REPORTERS’ OWNER AND CONVENER OF REVOLUTIONNOW, OMOYELE SOWORE has sworn to continually embark on hunger strike, refused to eat, even at the danger of his health until Nigeria’s Department of State Security Services, DSS release according to an order from the court.

Pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, has protested, by refusing to eat any food, his continued detention by the Department of State Services despite a court order sanctioning his immediate release.Sowore, who has been detained for 98 days by the DSS was granted bail twice by the federal high court in Abuja.

In his reaction, Femi Falana, a prominent Human rights lawyer (SAN) who is defending Sowore in court, on Friday reportedly said “Since Thursday, Omoyele Sowore (he) has refused to come down. He has refused to see anybody and this is in protest that his rights are being violated.

“He has not eaten because the DSS don’t feed him and he is rejecting food from the people who usually take food to him in detention. He said he didn’t want to see anyone including the people who take food to him because there is a court order asking for him to be released, the second one, so he is protesting this.”