NAIJA STANDARD NEWPAPER broke the news of this genius in the world of painting first. Thereafter, he has been featured on major mainstream media across the world. Not only is he talented naturally, he is very creative. His gifted hand does design art work by cascading Oil on Canvass. OLUMIDE ORESEGUN, a serial award winner is so endowed that his paintings breathe life, outlast pictures in every sense. Today, his paintings are all over major museums across Africa as his talent is being sought after worldwide. In this interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/American Foreign Bureau, Olumide bares his mind on sundry issues relating to how he’s seeing presently as ‘African King of Oil on Canvass’, plans to showcase Nigeria positively Abroad among others:

Naija Standard Newspaper: How far have you gone in your art exhibition Abroad?

In 2019 I had major art shows in SHORODER bank in London exhibition at it was a success . Also at Zenith bank art and style show in Lagos. My paintings are all over major museums across Africa as my talent is being sought after worldwide.

Naija Standard Newspaper: In 2019, what were some of the highpoint of your art career worldwide?

The best is yet to come even though I have won several awards…however my work have been acquired by many major art collectors in Africa.

Naija Standard Newspaper: In all your paintings, which one attract your fancy most in 2019?

All my works are so special to me as every element of beauty and emotion are woven into the creativity.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Why do you always use hyperrealism paintings to arrest your followers in your Creativity?

My messages are always based on truth and the only way it can said is true HYPERREALISM

Naija Standard Newspaper: Can we say 2020 is Olumide Oresegun take over of the art world?

There are some big projects in line this 2020 coming up and all my fans should wait for the best out of the best. I am ready to shock the world with creativity and make Nigeria proud Abroad.

Naija Standard Newspaper: How much is the least of your painting cost?

I am happy that my kind of genre of works are been sold in millions of dollars in the secondary market. This is a bright future for HYPERREALISM artist in the world.

Naija Standard Newspaper: How can intending customers connect with you online to purchase your art work?

The fact that one of the greatest renaissance artists realism painting was sold for 450 million dollars in auction means a lot of important value for all HYPERREALISM painting in the world. I am all over the social media as such I can easily be connected in real time.

I am not an artist to satisfy everyone but those who love Michelangelo’s David sculpture, paintings in sistine chapel, cherish the works of Leonardo da Vinci paintings and Williams bougereau paintings are the ones that would adore my paintings.