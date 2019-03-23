A LIFE OF CELEBRATION:

News Express Publisher loses 90 year old mother in Delta state…Madam Margaret Umunna Edeyi (Maggi), a devout Christian, Community leader lived as a ‘Woman-of-God’

*Survived by five children, several grand children and great grand children

BY NSAH EDEMAN/CORRESPONDENT, DELTA STATE

SHE LIVED A LIFE OF FULFILMENT. SHE REMAINS A HUGE INSPIRATION TO LOTS OF LIVES IN ABIA STATE. Madam Margaret Umunna Edeyi, famously known as ‘Maggi’ due to her positive impact on humanity has passed on to the land of the saints where Angels worship the Sovereignty of God daily.

She was a devout Christian and community leader from Umuokogbuo Eluama in Isuikwuato, Abia State. Maggie, as she was fondly called, died on Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, in Warri, Delta State, aged around 90 years.

She is survived by five children, among them Isaac Umunna, an award-winning international journalist and Publisher of News Express titles. Maggie is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as a host of relatives.

Paying tribute to the departed matriarch, Isaac Umunna said: “Mama was a virtuous woman known for her devotion to God, her family and humanity.

“Though she became widowed at a rather young age, she remained chaste for the rest of her life. She didn’t go to school but did everything within her power to ensure that her children did.

“Mama was a quintessential wife and mother. She will be greatly missed but we are comforted by her rich legacy of honesty, hard work, love for God and love for humanity.”

Umunna added that burial arrangements would be disclosed in due course.