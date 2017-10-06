ABILITY IN DISABILITY:

Nigerian, Kechi Okwuchi, Survivor in SOSOLISO PLANE CRASH Graduates in a FIRST CLASS at University of Thomas Houston…Survives over 100 Surgeries, Skin Graft in America

*Inducted into 6 academic honor societies, chosen most Outstanding student for her major in Economics and accepted into graduate school for her MBA

*Receives Standing Ovation in America’s Got Talent Music Show

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS VERY BEAUTIFUL, highly intelligent and godly. She’s got a sonorous and velvet voice that could inspire anyone into greatness. She is a Nigerian born Naturalized American. In academia, she is regarded a genius imbued with talents. Her name is Kechi Okwuchi, the Nigerian lady who was one of the two survivals in Nigeria’s Sosoliso plane crash, a former student of Loyola Jesuit College at the time, a boarding high school in Abuja, Nigeria who graduated with a First Class degree from University of Thomas Houston, Texas on May 16th, 2015.

Kechi by her extra-ordinary brilliance was inducted into 6 academic honor societies, after been adjudged the most Outstanding student for her major in Economics and already she has been accepted into graduate school for her MBA. She was also chosen to give the commencement address to the class of 2015 at her school.

Truly, Kechi reportedly said she has had more than 100 surgeries, including skin grafts in United States as a result of the severe burns she had all over her body. Doctors placed pins to support her hands but this didn’t stop her from reaching for greatness.

Our correspondent investigation reveals that Kechi took part in America’s Got Talent, a LIVE reality television show on NBC news in United States where she glows, made Nigeria proud with her emotionally-expression of her divine survival in the Sosoliso plane crash and her soul-inspiring music which attracted a standing ovation in the tight-packed hall.

Kelvin Olamide, an eye witness in the America’s Got Talent where Kechi performed her music confessed: “Kechi Okwuchi is truly a Nigerian ambassador. She is so endowed and her music presentation brought tears into almost all of us in the America’s Got Talent had tears in our eyes when we all listened to her some days ago as one of the participants. Even her narration of her divine survival in Nigeria’s Sosoliso plane showed that God has greater plans for her future. Without doubt, she is meant for the highest height in life.”

Kechi’s story has truly proven that there is a huge ability in disablity. We should never limit ourselves in life, as we are all designed by God to achieve all our dreams with God at the central area of our lives.

For the records as earlier explained above, Kechi survived the ill-fated Portharcourt bound flight which crashed on the runway and killed 107 people, including her close friend who was sitting next to her and late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. Then as a student of Loyola Jesuit College at the time, she was on her way home for the holidays when the crash occured.

Kechi was once quoted to have said, “I remember just saying I don’t know, but I think we should pray or something, I don’t know. We actually never got a chance. That’s the last memory I have before I blacked out.” The next thing I knew, I was waking up in Milpark Hospital, South Africa. To this day I don’t remember the actual impact of the crash.

Certainly, believe in your great dreams, and NEVER GIVE up your aspiration to be become outstanding in your chosen career. Even if you fail or fall, that does not mean you cannot make it in life-all you got to do is: hold firm to your dreams.

#WATCH Kechi’s appearance on America’s Got Talent: https://youtu.be/z-h-MMCveGo