BY JUDE IBUZA/SPECIAL CRIME CORRESPONDENT, DELTA STATE

THE END OF THE WORLD SEEMS COMING MORE CLOSELY, as a 19-year-old-Nigerian born in Asaba, Delta state, EKANEM ANIETE has done the unthinkable by sleeping with his own mother under the influence of charms (voodoo) and impregnating her in the process, even against his biological mother’s will. He is now laying the blame at the feet of the Devil who allegedly deceived him to tow the path of evil and commit the abominable.

Ekanem impregnated his mother while testing his love charm in an unfortunate incident that occurred in Asaba, the capital of Nigeria’s Delta State. Apparently sensing the evil he had done, this teenager confesses: “I am deeply sorry for all that has happened, I did not mean to do this. I saw myself falling in love with my mother after the love charm prepared for me. I have to confess because I know by so doing, God will touch her mind and I know she will forgive me.

“I suddenly found that I was making love to my mother when I thought the charm will not work, and upon the revelation, I threatened to kill her and the matter was reported to the police. It was the Devil that deceived me, as I have been begging my mother daily to forgive me”, the paper quoted the 19-year-old as saying.

Ekanem sought the services of a native doctor who had prepared him a love charm which he used on his mother. He had also wanted to use the charm on one of the matrons in the college where he was a boarding student.

The incident came to light after the husband of the 19-year-old’s mother who was said to have been away and returned only to be hit with the news of the pregnancy and he denied responsibility.

“I did not know how it happened, but all I can say is that a young man who looked like my son suddenly found his way into my room at the wee hours and I was speechless. He covered my mouth and pressed me down.,” the 19-year-old’s mother was quoted as saying.

According to the police in Asaba, this notorious 19 year old boy had been arrested following his threat to kill his own mother due to shame. Delta state police command are presently investigating this matter.