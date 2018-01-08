ABOMINATION IN NIGERIA:

Nigerian Man, JULIUS NWODE, already high on COCAINE Killed Father, 7-year old Sister using Cutlass, Axe….Attacked six other residents in Ebonyi state

*Inflicted serious machete cuts on neighbors before he was later gunned down

*25 year old burns color Candles, read 6 & 7 Book of Moses regularly

*Earlier had altercation with his father who asked him where he had been

* ‘“When he was attacking his father with machete, Julius’ sister came out and asked him why he was attacking their father. And he descended on her and clubbed her to death after killing the father’-Eye witness account

* ‘Julius killed himself after killing his father and sister. He murdered Nwode Nwignoaka and 7-years-old sister at Ifelemenu community, Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state’-Loveth Odah, spokesperson of the police in Ebonyi

BY EGOLI CHUKA/CRIME REPORTER

A NIGERIAN DRUG ADDICT IN EBONYI STATE, JULIUS NWODE, having consumed high on Cocaine killed his own father, and seven year old younger sister who tried to settle the scuffle he had with the dad. He took his anger to another level, after he use cutlass to machete neighbours who tried to intervene in the melee. Eventually, he was gunned down by one of the deceased’s husbands.

Eye witness account confirmed that Nwode reportedly murdered his father, Nwode Nwignoaka and 7-years-old sister at Ifelemenu community, Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

According to this source, Julius went berserk recently, after which he killed his father and sister before he attacked six other residents of the community who came to intervene in the matter.

It was gathered that he inflicted serious machete cuts on the six other residents of the area before he was later gunned down by a husband of one of the victims of his attack.

This impeccable source who did not want to be named, said the suspect had taken hard drugs (Cocaine) when he came into the house, where he had an altercation with his father who asked to know where he had been all the while.

This source explained: “When he was attacking his father with machete, Julius’ sister came out and asked him why he was attacking their father. And he descended on her and macheted her to death after killing the father.

“Some neighbours who saw what happened came to the scene. Julius attacked about six of them with the machete. As he was leaving the area wielding the machete, a man called Peter whose wife was among those macheted, went inside his house, brought his gun and shot him and he died instantly.”

Accordingly, the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki while the injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The spokesperson of the police in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident saying that Julius reportedly killed himself after killing his father and sister.

Her words: “The boy is about 25 years and he burns candle and reads some religious books (6 & 7 book of Moses). So he came home and attacked his father and seven years old sister with Axe and machete. Thereafter he killed himself.”