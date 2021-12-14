Abuse of Power:

NNAMDI KANU, Nigeria’s pro-Biafra activist’s Life in Danger inside DSS Custody, Health failing fast, denied access to Food, Not allowed to change dirty Clothes-Maxwell Opara, Legal team member

…files for a fundamental human rights enforcement suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja

*Doctor takes Igbo freedom leader’s blood 21 times for unnamed test

*‘We are seeking a doctor from a government-owned hospital who can attend to Kanu’s deteriorating health’

*BY JOY AMAECHI/HUMAN RIGHTS Reporter, Abuja

IT HAS BEEN BROUGHT TO THE WORLD ATTENTION THAT THE HEALTH OF NNAMDI KANU, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is in danger inside the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, as he has been starved of food, denied access to change his dirty clothes, even as his blood had been taken 21 times for an unnamed test.

A member of Kanu’s legal team, Maxwell Opara, said on Monday that the Igbo freedom activist is battling with hunger while had not been allowed to change his clothes.

Opara raised the alarm during a press conference after filing a fundamental human rights enforcement suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit is, among others, seeking a doctor from a government-owned hospital who can attend to Kanu’s health.

“We visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and he told us about the conditions to which he is being subjected. He has not been allowed to change his clothes, while he’s also being starved. He also told us that a doctor came to take his blood samples for 21 times for test but was not told what test they want to conduct on him. We have therefore filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit in that regard,” Opara told reporters.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group, is standing trial for alleged treason against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

#Additional reports by The PUNCH Newspaper

