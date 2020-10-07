ADEBOYE Fires top Redeemed Assistant Pastor, Gideon Bakare for sleeping with Church member’s wife

…Caught in attempted adultery and putting the church in a bad light

* Found pant-down with wife of a congregant on their matrimonial bed in Akure, Ondo State, trying to have a canal knowledge of her

* “The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission. The Church dissociated itself from such immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God. Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect”- RCCG spokesperson Olaitan Olubiyi

*BY IYANU ADEGBITE/RELIGIOUS REPORTER, AKURE

HE HAD BEEN IN THE VINEYARD OF GOD for so many years and had ambition of becoming an ordained pastor in one of the Akure based, Ondo state branches of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Pastor Gideon Bakare, a ‘Man-of-God’ in one of the Akure branches had his dream shortlived after been sacked when he was found trying to have a carnal knowledge of a church member’s wife on the congregant’s matrimonial bed.

When information reached the National Headquarters of RCCG, Pastor Eunuch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the church did not waste time in quickly investigating this matter and firing him for bringing shame and disgrace to the house of God.

In a statement, RCCG spokesperson Olaitan Olubiyi said Bakare was sacked for attempted adultery and for putting the church in a bad light.

The statement read:

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.

“Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.

“The Church dissociated itself from such immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.

“The Church, after reviewing the report of her investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.

“Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect.”

A video showed Pastor Bakare naked in the bedroom of a married female church member in Akure.

The woman had played along and pretended she was consenting to the sexual act and had asked the pastor to strip before inviting her husband and others to the scene”.

