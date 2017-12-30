AFRICAN UNITY:

BUHARI Congratulates LIBERIAN President-elect, GEORGE OPONG WEAH on Historic Victory…Weah’s victory is an affirmation of the will of the Liberian people to remain united, peaceful and prosperous

*Pledged Nigeria’s readiness to work with Liberia on issues of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and global levels for the benefit of citizens of both countries

* ‘Peaceful conduct of the historic presidential run-off election is another plus on Africa’s democratic scoreboard

* Applauds National Election Commission of Liberia, Regional, International observers for success of the electoral process and strengthening of post-conflict democracy in Liberia

* Hails President Sirleaf that she deserves special commendation for the statesmanship shown in ensuring free and fair elections

BY CHIKE AYILA/REPORTER, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT, MUHAMMADU BUHARI has reached out to 25th President-elect of Liberia, George Opong Weah congratulating him for his outstanding victory, appreciating the Liberian people for making their votes to count and explained the willingness of Nigeria to further partner Liberia in ensuring issues of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and global levels for the benefit of citizens of both countries are fully explored.

In a press statement on behalf of President Buhari signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), it reads: “On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates Mr George Weah on his election as the next President of the Republic of Liberia.

President Buhari also commends the Liberian people on the peaceful conduct of the historic presidential run-off election, stressing that “this is another plus on Africa’s democratic scoreboard.”

Appreciating the enviable role played by the electoral umpires, the statement said: “The President equally applauds the efforts of the National Election Commission of Liberia, as well as regional and international observers who have contributed immensely to the electoral process and the strengthening of post-conflict democracy in the West African country.”

Describing former World Footballer of the Year victory as an affirmation of the will of the Liberian people to remain united, peaceful and prosperous, President Buhari pledged. The Nigerian leader also commends outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, under whose 12-year watch Liberia had transformed from being a pariah state to a country doing remarkably well on many fronts such as, women and civil rights issue, peace building and consolidation, ECOWAS and the Mano River Union.

Nigeria’s President notes that “President Sirleaf deserves special commendation for the statesmanship she has shown in ensuring free and fair elections that will pave the way for a peaceful transfer of political power from one democratically elected leader to another for the first time in 73 years.

Wishing President-elect Weah and Liberians a peaceful transition, he reassures them of Nigeria’s determination to sustain the current cordial relationship with Liberia.”