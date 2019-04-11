AFTER 22 YEARS MARRIAGE OF LOOKING UP TO GOD:

Nigeria Gospel Songster, YINKA AYEFELE’s Wife Delivers 2 Boys, a Girl in United States of America…party time ahead in Maryland, Nigeria

* Triplets cry, eat and defecate same time

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE’S A HIGHLY GIFTED NIGERIAN GOSPEL MUSICIAN BY ALL STANDARDS. YINKA AYEFELE, A MULTIPLE, AWARD-WINING NIGERIAN MUSICIAN PROFOUNDLY BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF GOD. TO HIM, GOD CAN ALWAYS TURN ANY IMPOSSIBILITY TO POSSIBILITY. NOT ONLY DID HE PRAY, HE FASTED FERVENTLY, AS HE LIFTED UP HIS EYES UNTO GOD PRAYING FOR HIS BEAUTIFUL WIFE, TEMITOPE, A WOMAN AFTER THE HEART OF GOD WHO STRONGLY BELIEVES ON GOING ON HER KNEES TO SEEK THE FACE OF GOD ON EVERY ISSUES CONCERNING THEIR FAMILY. Indeed, God came through, HE did not fail and answered their prayers, with their fates unshaken after waiting unto the Lord for the fruit of the womb for 22 years. God did not not just give them one baby, but three same time-two handsome boys and a beautiful girl to wipe away their tears.

The beautiful children were born in a renowned hospital in Maryland, United States on January 18, 2019 but Ayefele had pleaded for confidentiality by Nigerians he met in the hospital and close family friends to keep the issue secretive as he would not want any harm to come near the ‘gifted children’ given by God.

Elated Ayefele reportedly said recently, “My babies were actually born on January 18, 2019. They were delivered prematurely, so initially I had to deny the reports when it went viral. I told those who saw me at the hospital in the USA not to disclose that I had given birth because I wanted my triplets to live. I was so scared initially for their lives, I didn’t want anything to happen to them health-wise but I thank God that everything is perfect now, they are doing very fine.

“It’s a thing of joy and I have never experienced it before. I never expected it too because when one is looking for the fruit of the womb, one may get one or at least two but not three. The first time I heard that my wife was pregnant, I was very excited. From the moment we confirmed she was pregnant, I couldn’t describe my joy. But on the day of delivery, seeing the scan, baby A, B and C, it now dawned on me that they were eventually coming to the world.

“The babies have been a source of blessing to me. There have been a lot of changes in all that pertains to me. I also appreciate my special wife who endured for over 20 years to achieve this. Some women would have eloped; her family would have pressured her to leave but she was steadfast.”

This 51-year-old singer reminds everyone of his new fatherly responsibilities: “Of course, it is my duty. The funny thing is that they do the same things at the same time. If one is crying, the second picks it up and so on. They eat, cry and even defecate at the same time. If I’m carrying one, the second would also want me to carry him or her. That’s the most difficult part of it– carrying the three of them at the same time. But I thank God and I can never complain about that.”

The singer also confirmed on one of his radio shows that his longtime wife whom he married in 2000 has put to bed with triplets in far-away Maryland, United States. He went one step further to post a picture of himself holding one of the babies on his Instagram account, capturing the picture FAVOURED.

This comes few weeks after he rubbished earlier news alleging the birth of the triplets. Last month Ayefele had gone public to tell his fans to discountenance the rumours, describing it as unfounded. Whatever might have informed his U-turn and decision to now confirm the joyful news to all and sundry, there is no gainsaying that these are happy times for the man whose disability became his greatest strength.

In 1997, the boss of Fresh 105 FM suffered a catastrophic car accident that confined him to a wheelchair. While others would have resigned to fate and sought sympathy as invalids, it became the motivation Ayefele was looking for. More than Twenty-three albums and numerous awards later, one of the most popular gospel singers around just keeps ascending to greater heights. The recent news of his wife’s delivery has always been the missing ingredient to complete his happiness.

Meanwhile, full pictures of the Ayefele triplets — two girls and a boy — haven’t yet been revealed to the public. The happy couple has been spending time together with their bundles of joy while well-wishers continue to congratulate them on the new additions to their house which is going to get happily noisy from now on.

Yinka Ayefele is probably the happiest man on earth at the moment as he has welcomed triplets with his wife in the United States of America. Meanwhile, further information reaching Naija Standard Newspaper Inc USA indicate that party-time ahead in Maryland (USA) and Nigeria where Nigerians from all walks-of-life are so happy that Ayefele’s faith and true story inspire them into holding unto the promises of God that can never ever fail.