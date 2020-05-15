After 6 hours of Rigorous grilling, EMEKA OKONKWO, alias E-MONEY leaves Nigeria Police Custody in a wine-coloured suit

…Says:‘I am a clean entrepreneur, a successful businessman’

* Attract the ire of Nigeria Police Inspector General for allegedly using fully armed policemen as domestic servants

* "We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched. The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors and doing menial jobs for him. The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated"-A top police officer

* BY CHIDI REUBEN/CRIME REPORTER

EMEKA OKONKWO, known in most circles as E-Money is in the news presently in Nigeria for allegedly using fully armed Nigeria Policemen as domestic servants. The Chairman, Five Star Group has left police custody after six hours of interrogation. E-Money arrived at the Police Headquarters Annex, Kam Salem, Obalende, Ikoyi, around 1pm in a wine-coloured suit. He was subsequently grilled for about six hours by the Inspector-General of Police, Monitoring Department.

A top source said, “E-Money visited the Force HQ annex today and met with police detectives and was grilled for about six hours. He came along with two others and responded to many questions. Somebody took his bail and he was allowed to leave and return on Wednesday for more questioning.”

The IG, Mohammed Adamu, had placed E-Money under investigation over his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged flagrant abuse of police escorts.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo a.k.a K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police boss for allegedly using policemen like domestic servants.

An order, it was learnt, was immediately handed to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six policemen attached to E-Money.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed withdrawing the six policemen attached to the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana reportedly said this in the media.

He said, “I can confirm that E-Money’s policemen have been withdrawn. We were ordered to do so and the directive has been complied with. I do not know the reason for the order at this time.”

The PUNCH had exclusively reported that E-Money had become the subject of a police investigation for his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged misuse of orderlies.

E-Money, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo aka K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police boss for using policemen like domestic servants.

An order, it was learnt, was immediately issued to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six policemen attached to E-Money.

