AFTER 7 YEARS OF MARRIAGE:

NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA Deputy Editor-in-Chief, PETER EJIOFOR Celebrates, WIFE (Hannah) Delivers Quadruplets (4 BOYS)

…Says: ‘I Have Always Hold unto the Omnipotence, Sovereignty and Miraculous Power of God over all situations’

* Several Medical Doctors report had said we were medically healthy, and that nothing was wrong with us’

* ‘When God says YES, No circumstance or anyone can say NO’

* Quadruplets delivered at 9.24am, being nursed in incubators at Crystal Specialist Hospital, Akonwonjo, Lagos

BY RACHAEL AKARE/MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT, LAGOS

IT IS A STORY OF GOD’S GREATNESS, A NEWS STORY SO INSPIRING. PETER EJIOFOR, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is full of appreciation to God Almighty after his wife delivered a set of quadruplets in the early hours of Friday, after seven years of waiting upon God for fruits of marriage.

Ejiofor turns to God as the Omnipotence, Sovereignty and his miraculous power that made his wife to conceive and had had four children (boys) at the same time to make up for those years they had been trusting God for their own children.

This strong believer who heads the Sports Desk of NAN said: ” I have Always Hold unto the Omnipotence, Sovereignty and miraculous power of God over all situations. Several medical doctors report had said we were medically healthy, and that nothing was wrong with us.When God says YES, No circumstance or anyone can say NO.

“It is simply a miracle as far as I am concerned. I thank God for the wonderful gifts on a day like this; but we never lost faith in God. I always believe that God has something for us because the doctor always assures us that there is nothing wrong with us, so we were patiently waiting.

I also thank God because their mother (Hannah) is fine and just recuperating because of the Cesarean operation she went through; the babies are fine too. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and indeed every member of staff of the hospital. God bless them.”

The quadruplets who were delivered at 9.24a.m., are being nursed in incubators at Crystal Specialist Hospital, Akonwonjo, Lagos. Ejiofor, echoed he never lost faith in God during the years of waiting, describing the quadruplets as a miracle from God.”