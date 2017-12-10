AFTERMATH OF DEAD BODY RECOVERY IN DAVIDO’S HOUSE:

Acting Lagos State POLICE Commissioner, IMOHIMI EDGAL almost FIRED, DEMOTED Immediately…’The PSC has the power to appoint, promote and discipline officers, IGP’s office is NOT aware of acting CP EDGAL’s reduction in power and has not been demoted,’ says Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police

* “Both AP:25095 Mohimi D. Edgal, Acting Lagos CP And AP. 36665 Aji Ali Janga, Acting Kogi state CP should kiss their promotion goodbye”-Police Service Commission

* ‘The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police’

* Bars from speaking to the press on subject matter

*Case may be thrown away for lack of evidence

BY OLAWUNMI IBUDOLA/CRIME REPORTER, LAGOS & JUDE ASUKA/STAFF WRITER, LOKOJA

FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF Tagbo Umeike allegedly in the house of David Adeleke, alias ‘Davido’ which led to the arrest of two close aides of the musician, Agbeje Olaoye and one Idris Busari, who brought the deceased to Lagos General Hospital’s premise in the artist’s car, event soon changed to the ‘hunter becoming the hunted,’ going by strong denial of any complicity from Davido.

Investigation by our reporter confirmed that Davido was seriously angry that his name could be ‘dropped’ by Acting Lagos state Police Commissioner, Mohimi Edgal in conspiracy with Ali Janga, Kogi state Police Commissioner just for ‘popularity sake’, whereas his own reputation is being soiled in the press.

Not to take any chances, family members of Davido allegedly made strong representation to Mike Okiro led Police Service Commission (PSC) revealing video evidence that the musician had actually left Shisha Bar for DNA Night Club in Victoria Island without the deceased and was only informed by mutual friends of his death while he was at DNA partying.

Okiro summoned the Commission to an emergency 24th Plenary Meeting on 27th and 28th September, 2017, where it was unanimously agreed to withdraw the Acting Appointment with with immediate effect.

According to a letter dated October 8, 2017, and titled: Withdrawal of Acting Appointment: AP:25095 Mohimi D. Edgal And AP: 36665 Aji Ali Janga, the Commission, at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017 took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory approval. The Police Service Commission (PSC), has reversed the acting Commissioners of Police in Lagos and Kogi state to their old ranks.

A reliable source in PSC revealed that Okiro was allegedly unhappy with series of negative criticism, media reports being generated by the police investigation, as the law enforcement institution was gradually rubbished, “Okiro as Chairman, PSC was certainly not happy with Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state and Ali Janga, Kogi state Acting Commissioner of Police for the shame that the police institution had to experience. He summoned an emergency meeting of PSC’s 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017 where the committee officially withdrew the anticipatory promotion of these two police officers and were demoted immediately to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). They were almost fired (sacked) by the committee but for prompt pleas from a section of the committee. And they were instructed individually not to grant any more press interviews on this subject. Watch out this case would be thrown out eventually for lack of evidence.,” stated our source.

For the records, Edgal Imohimi is the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, while Ali Janga is the Kogi state Acting Commissioner of Police.

The commission said; “The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s high esteem”, the letter reads.

However, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, denounced this report claiming that Lagos Police coverage is still under the leadership of CP Edgal in acting capacity. His words: “The PSC has the power to appoint, promote and discipline officers. But they don’t have the power to demote. They can only demote an officer after the Force disciplinary committee has looked into what the officer has done and then recommend him for discipline. They can only authorize them to authenticate what the Police take to them In this case acting CP Edgal has not committed any disciplinary offence and the Force disciplinary committee has not recommended him for reduction . They can not demote him and they have no such powers. They should not go beyond their powers. Nigeria Police Force can exist without PSC but PSC cant exist without NFF. We are not aware of the reduction in power and acting CP Lagos state has not be demoted.”

As at the time of going the press, it is becoming clearer that the IGP’s office and that of PSC may be heading for collision over this issue which is trending on all social media platforms worldwide.