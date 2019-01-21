AFTERMATH OF SHOCKING TRIP TO AMERICA IN GRAND STYLE:

Nigerian Govt Plot to Arrest ATIKU ABUBAKAR, Opposition Presidential Candidate ahead of 2019 Election…PDP claims Aso Rock fabricate outright lies to discredit more acceptable politician, Rubbishes empty threat

*Dares BUHARI to account for how N9 trillion was stolen under his watch then as Minister of Petroleum Resources in NNPC

*Reveal BUHARI’S Family members alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC to the tune of N1.032 trillion

*Atiku lodges in Trump International Hotel, received by top United States Government officials

*Nigerian Community, African-American Business Entrepreneurs hold meeting on ‘Blue-prints’ in moving Nigeria forward economically

* Discussed with lawmakers at United States Capitol Hill, visit U.S Chambers of Commerce and had interactive sessions with editorial team of Voice of America

* “We make bold to state that Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with the alleged issues leading to the collapse of Bank PHB, but an honest and hard working Nigerian who has no skeleton of any sort in his cupboard, unlike President Buhari, who is now entangled in series of corruption allegations”-KOLA Ologbondiyan, Director, Media & Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

* “In any event, any time Abubakar returns home, he has questions to answer following the fresh evidence that we have that he benefited N156million slush funds that led to the collapse of the former Bank PHB”-Nigeria’s Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR, PRESIDENTIAL FLAGBEARER OF PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) in the coming 2019 elections in Nigeria, representing the face of main opposition to the incumbent administration of President Mohammed Buhari, is in the news and has become the ‘bride of the Western nations.’

Even though Aso Rock had earlier expressed reservations repeatedly for United States to continually deny visa to Atiku, but for fair, equity and justice, the State Department had permitted the United States Embassy in Nigeria to issue visa to PDP Presidential candidate. Rattled by the heroic hospitality and germane discussions Atiku’s delegate, accompanied by Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki may have with top American government agencies, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information & Culture, had spurned a surprise by alleging Atiku has answers to give to the nation’s security operatives on how he allegedly made a fund withdrawal of N156million which led to the collapse of Bank PHB.

Atiku had arrived Washington DC with an entourage of PDP big wigs and lodged into Trump International Hotel few days ago. His entourage was treated to a pomp reception on arrival by Nigerian community and scores of African-American communities who had come to take a glimpse at the face of this Nigerian billionaire making waves, causing discomfort and nightmares for Buhari’s administration.

Without wasting much time, later that day, Atiku’s delegates met with top American lawmakers at Capitol Hill where issues of ‘Safety, Free, Fair Elections’ were exhaustively discussed, including Atiku’s Blue-print for Nigerian economic and how he plans to empower women and youths in his administration. Also, he was warmly received at the Voice of America (VOA) by their editorial team where he answered flurry of questions on ‘Nigeria State of the Nation.’ Furthermore, his team a day after had a town meeting with Nigerian community in DC, where the former Vice-president assured them of how he will make life more meaningful for every average Nigerian.

A day after (few hours ago) Atiku was invited to United States Chamber of Commerce where he took the audience into his economic drive for Foreign Direct Investment into the country, especially in business roundtable chat where according to him he said: “I shared my plan to get Nigeria working again. I also reiterated my commitment to devolution of powers at the centre thereby allowing for a smaller, and more effective federal government under the hashtag: #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain#BetterNigeria. There he unveiled Atiku’s Plan to get Nigeria working again.”

Just three hours ago, Atiku again met with PDP members resident in Washington DC, where he assured the Nigerians that time for genuine change has come and it is now. He explained that he is bringing in pragmatic economic policies and drive that will forever transform Nigeria and impact positively the masses.

BUHARI GOVERMENT REACTS:

Sensing Atiku is already a ‘bride of the Western nations’ and may have been endorsed informally by the International community, the Buhari administration felt the need to punch holes in his credibility by bringing to the fore an accusation of corruption allegedly involving Atiku which led to the collapse of BankPHB. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who briefed State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja, said Atiku would need to offer explanations to Nigerians once he returned from his trip to the US.

Mohammed recalled that he advised the US government against issuing visa to Abubakar, he later agreed that it was the prerogative of the US government to issue visa to anyone it deems fit. His words: “Let me say right away we are not perturbed one bit that Alhaji Atiku Abukakar was able to secure visa to the US; as a matter of fact, he can go ahead and get the US Green Card. That will not save him from imminent defeat in the forthcoming election. I want to remind Abubakar that the elections will be right here in Nigeria and not in the US.

“In any event, any time Abubakar returns home, he has questions to answer following the fresh evidence that we have that he benefited from slush funds that led to the collapse of the former Bank PHB. The document we have shows that he benefitted to the tune of N156 million from that slush fund.”

Mohammed alleged that the document which is in his possession started from an internal memo on Jan. 13, 2009, which reads, “please refer for discussion your requested overdraft in favour of Atiku Abubakar for N156 million and deliver same to me.

“Please note that it must be delivered today (Jan. 13). On the same date, another memo was generated to confirm—please confirm that the amount stated below be issued from Claremont Management Services account.”

He said there was clear evidence of the account mandate in the name of Atiku Abubakar.

“We also have a copy of the Cheque in which the sum of N156 million was issued to Atiku Abubakar dated Jan. 13, 2009 and of course we also have statement of account within that period that confirms that this sum was actually paid into his account,’’ he said.

According to him, there is fresh evidence as to Abubakar’s involvement in the collapse of Bank PHB, which he owes the electorates and Nigerians explanation Abubakar recently alleged President Muhammadu Buhari’s family members co-own Etisalat Nigeria, Keystone Bank which was formerly Bank PHB. (NAN)

PDP Responds:

In response to the alleged arrest, Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media & Publicity PDP Director, Media & Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization said: the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) describes as laughable, President Muhammadu Buhari’s heinous plot to frame the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, out of fear that he is already coasting to victory in the February 16 Presidential election.

His words: “While we understand that President Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) are jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s soaring popularity ahead of the elections, it is reprehensible that Mr. President fabricate outright lies and falsehood in a bid to discredent will descend abysmally low to a more qualified and acceptable Presidential candidate.

“The PPCO makes bold to state that Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with the alleged issues leading to the collapse of Bank PHB, but an honest and hard working Nigerian who has no skeleton of any sort in his cupboard, unlike President Buhari, who is now entangled in series of corruption allegations. For emphasis, even the Chairman of President Buhari’s Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, had since told the world that the Buhari Presidency has searched everywhere and could not find anything incriminating on Atiku Abubakar.”

Of how the international community perceive the Buhari administration: “The world already knows that this attempt to mudsling our Presidential candidate is coming out of President Buhari’s frustration over Atiku Abubakar’s successful outing in the United States, for which the Buhari Presidency has gone into full hallucination. This is in addition to their frenzied face-saving effort to divert public attention from President Buhari’s humiliating appearances in the respective rallies and Television shows he has had. The PPCO however, counsels President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians can see through their lies, fabrications and frustration and that their scheme against Atiku Abubakar is already dead on arrival. If anything, the PPCO will want President Buhari to open the books and provide explanation for the N9 trillion stolen under his watch as Minister of Petroleum Resources as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.”

Tasking Buhari on corruption fight, Ologbondiyan explained: “President Buhari should as well, allow an open inquest into the alleged involvement of his relations in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC. Finally, the PPCO states that the PDP Presidential candidate, our great party and indeed all Nigerians, who have already reached a national consensus to vote-in Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country, will not be distracted by this unfounded allegation by the rejected President Buhari and his handlers.”