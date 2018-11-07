AMERICAN Embassy arrests FAKE Nigerian Oil Mugul, AKINDIPE ADEDAYO…For possessing forged Documents to file for United States non-immigrant Visa

*Notifies Nigerian Police Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos

*Suspect connived with others to submit FALSE documents such as Guaranty Trust Bank statement of account No: 0228560035 and introduction letter

*Charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on four-count charge bordering on forgery, altering and impersonation

BY TOLULOPE ADEKOLA/JUDICIAL REPORTER, LAGOS

THE END OF THE ROAD SEEMS to have beckoned on a Nigerian conman, AKINDEPE ADEDAYO who claimed to be the Chief Executive Officer of Akmak Oil and Gas Ltd in possession of fake documents. According to officials of the United States of America Consulate General’s Office in Victoria Island, Lagos this 39 year old was apprehended when the diplomatic officials noticed several inconsistencies in the documents submitted by Adedayo to verify his eligibility for the visa.

Pronto, the embassy officials notified the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU, Ikoyi, Lagos, Ibrahim Lamorde about the arrest and he deployed a team led by Lawal Audu to the embassy to arrest the suspect.

The police source said that trouble started for Adedayo when he went to the United States Consulate General Office in Victoria Island to submit documents such as Guaranty Trust Bank statement of account No: 0228560035 and introduction letter, dated 24 September, 2017 to obtain the United States non-immigrant Visa knowing fully well that the documents were fake.

Police alleged that Adedayo connived with one Mayowa Oguniyi and Olosunla Oluwole Paul now at large to forge the documents. The police further alleged that nemesis, however, caught up with Adedayo when the embassy officials after perusing the documents discovered that they were fake and also his claims that he was the Chief Executive Officer of Akmak Oil and Gas Ltd was false and they apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Adedayo was charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on four-count charge bordering on forgery, altering and impersonation. Police Counsel, Wewe Adegbayi told the Court in charge No:B/30/2018 that the accused committed the alleged crime on 12 April, 2018 at the United States Consulate General’s office at 2, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adegbayi said that the accused lied to the U.S. embassy officials that he was the Chief Executive Officer of Akmak Oil and Gas Ltd with the intent to obtain United States non-immigrant Visa before he was arrested.

Going by the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 412, 365(1), 366(1) and 360(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case for trial and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison till he fulfilled the bail conditions.

