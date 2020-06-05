AMERICA’S FAMOUS MEDICAL DOCTOR IN CHICAGO:

INSIDE the World of DR. BABAFEMI TAIWO, a Nigerian born leading infectious disease specialist…a celebrated Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University

* He has been in practice for more than 20 years, earlier Medicine at University of Ibadan

* Won the John Carey Young Investigator Award in 2009 in recognition of his contributions

* Had Residency in Internal Medicine at Berkshire Medical Center

* Received Fellowship, Infectious Disease at Medical School & Residency, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University

* Elected Executive Committee of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group

* Appointed Chief of Infectious Diseases Division in varsity since 2016

* Bagged Certifications & Licensure at IL State Medical License

HE IS THE PRIDE OF NIGERIA IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. DR. BABATUNDE TAIWO, a Naturalized American is a famous medical doctor in Chicago being a renowned infectious disease specialist, highly knowledgeable in the clinical of medicine. He’s a top disease specialist in Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with over one hospital.

The soft-spoken medical genius has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr.Taiwois a Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University, having won the John Carey Young Investigator Awardin 2009 in recognition of his contributions

Dr. Taiwo is affiliated with many Hospitals, where affiliation usually means the doctor have admitting privileges at that hospital. He studied Medicine earlier at University of Ibadan where he had his

Medical School. He did his Residency in Internal Medicine at Berkshire Medical Center. Due to his various medical breakthroughs, he received Fellowship, Infectious Disease at the prestigious

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, same place he did his Medical School & Residency. He bagged Certifications & Licensure at IL State Medical License active through 2020.

Dr. Taiwo Publications are listed as:

Psoas abscess: a primer for the internist.Taiwo, B.

Weight and smoking cessation among low-income African Americans.Pollak, K. I., Namenek Brouwer, R. J., Lyna, P., Taiwo, B., McBride, C. M.

For the record, The Third Coast CFAR congratulates Dr. Taiwo for his election to the Executive Committee of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG). Dr. Taiwo is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University and Director of the CFAR’s Clinical Sciences Core. Dr. Taiwo joined Northwestern’s faculty in 2007 and was appointed Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division in 2016.

His expertise in novel therapies and implementation of clinical research in resource-limited settings serves a critical function in the ACTG leadership. As chair of multiple ACTG protocols and committees, he has contributed to important advancements in HIV research and clinical care.

Established in 1987, the ACTG is the world’s largest network of clinical trials on HIV therapeutics. The group’s efforts have led to numerous scientific breakthroughs in treatment of HIV infection and co-morbidities.

Dr. Taiwo is also the Director for African Research in Northwestern’s Center for Global Health. After receiving his MBBS from Nigeria’s University of Ibadan College of Medicine, he trained at the University of Massachusetts Berkshire Medical Center. Dr. Taiwo went on to complete sub-specialty training in Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine before joining the faculty. He won the John Carey Young Investigator Award in 2009 in recognition of his contributions to research on HIV resistance and management of co-infections. SUB-SPECIALTIES: General Infectious Disease

AFFILIATED HOSPITALS: Northwestern Memorial Hospital

SPECIALTY:

This Infectious disease specialists deal with a broad array of diseases caused by germs, ranging from flu to hospital acquired infections to pneumonia.

