AMERICA’S GOT TALENT STAR SHINES:

NIGERIA’S Survivor on Sosoliso Plane Crash, NKECHI OKWUCHI Strikes GOLD for LoveShriners Group…Appears on Cable News Network, Mainstream Media outlets for the Less Privileged

*Create huge publicity for Assistance to the Disabled

* Reaches out to Americans, African-Americans, Latino Community

* Music, Voice, LIFE attract Special Fans in Galveston, Texas

* Performed at Watch-Party in Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Patients, Staff

* Visitors shed Tears as Okwuchi played her heart out in Melodious songs

* “Music keep me stable. I was shocked when I saw all the kids in Shriner’s Hospital came out from their rooms, even in pain to welcome me, watch me perform since I inspire them”-OKWUCHI

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/UNITED STATES

SHE’S AN EMBODIMENT of success, inspiration and determination that once we set our eyes on any aspiration, nothing can stop us from realizing our dreams. Nigerian born NKECHI OKWUCHI, a Masters degree holder in United States, who made top five of America’s Top Talent visited Shriner’s Hospital for Children (LoveShriners Group) and performed to an exciting crowd of people including the children, patients, staff and visitors.

Eye witness account confirmed that her music performance was so great and emotional that it brought some tears into the eyes of few of few of the visitors who holds the belief that there is no impossibility for a determined heart.

Also, the fact that she was earlier medically treated for severe burns at Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston after being a survival of Sosoliso plane crash in Nigeria, the medical facility strongly believe that Okwuchi whose news story touched millions of lives, attracted judges of NBC’s hit summer show “America’s Got Talent,” would be the most familiar face of their media mileage. For this reason, she has been appearing on Cable News Network, CNN, mainstream media outlets for the less privileged. In so doing, she is attracting attention, assistance for the disabled in the hospital.

Her amazing voice and story also have won her a special group of fans in Galveston. This Nigerian performance at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, patients and staff held was a huge party in AGT. This hospital is where Okwuchi, now 27, first performed while undergoing treatment for severe burns after being one of only two survivors in a 2005 plane crash in Nigeria.

In Okwuchi’s words: “When I walked in, I saw the signs were the most touching thing for me for sure. Seeing that all these kids came out from their rooms, and they’re probably like in pain and stuff, and they come out here just because they want to watch like one, like two minutes of me on Television just because they are so inspired by me.”

Through her years of treatment — which has included more than 100 surgeries — Okwuchi has spent a lot of time at Shriner’s and other hospitals. In that time, she also has become an inspiration to fellow patients and has used music as part of her own healing process.

“It kept me stable,” Okwuchi said. “So to be able to share what I love to do, which is just sing, with the world and to get this kind of reception from people it just means the world to me.”