APPREHENDED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING IN AMERICA:

50 YEAR Old NIGERIAN, ANTHONY UKWUANI alias ‘Onye Oncha Na ngwo’ Arrested in Texas, on Trial for Financial Crimes

* Huge sums of dollars found inside ‘Ghana-Must-Go-Bags’ to be delivered to a prominent Nigerian in United States

*Investigators examines courier’s call-logs, text messages, tracing money connection to wealthy Nigerian businessman in Houston

* Clear violation of Money Laundering Control Act of 1986 (Public Law 99-570)United States

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE IS SEEN AS A SOCIALITE IN HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES. Having few white hairs around his head, he is seen as a bubbly Nigerian always networking with the high and mighty Nigerians across America. ANTHONY UKWUANI alias ‘Onye Oncha Na ngwo’, a 50 year old Nigerian who drives various sleek cars from GMC, Toyota Highlanders and Acura trucks had been arrested for his involvement in money laundering.

United States investigators see him as a courier working in a clandestine move for a wealthy Nigerian in Houston with whom he was to deliver hundreds of thousand of dollars, which is a clear violation of Money Laundering Control Act of 1986 (Public Law 99-570) which is a United States Act of Congress that made money laundering a federal crime. It was passed in 1986. It consists of two sections, 18 U.S.C. § 1956 and 18 U.S.C. § 1957. Ukwuani also known as ‘Onye Oncha Na ngwo’, was apprehended with an undisclosed huge sums of money on money laundry charges.

At the time of his arrest around 2 am on Tuesday, the 26th of September, 2017 in Houston Texas, this Nigeria socialite was allegedly caught various currency in denomination.