ARMED ROBBERY CASE:

‘WE Are Investigating a Chief Superintendent Policewoman, Other officers who HELPED Nigeria’s Notorious Kidnapper EVANS Escape DETENTION in 2016’-Nigeria Police Headquarters

* ‘They are Nigerian Police officers in Active Service, We have Full Details’

* ‘Investigating Police Officer that grilled Evans in 2006 and his gang of robbers submit document’

BY EMMA CHUKWU/CRIME REPORTER, LAGOS

NIGERIAN POLICE HIERARCHY are about to unveil the true identities of some police officers including a Chief Superintendent Policewoman, still in active service who facilitated the unlawful release of Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans from detention after a violence attack on a commercial bank in Lagos, thereby offered him protection from prosecution in 2006.

Nigerian Police investigation team is now revealing the identity of the woman who led other police officers and helped Evans escape in 2006. There are strong indication that the police has started investigation into how Evans was released after a robbery incident in 2006. The report exposed a policewoman and other accomplices involved in the conspiracy.

Our correspondent received assurance that the police will make a statement on the matter soon. To cover the poliwoman true identity sisnce investigation still on-going. She preferred to be called Tina.

There are media reports that a Special Investigation Panel constituted by Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to probe Evans’ 2006 arrest and eventual release found out that the so-called Tina was not only in active duty but has also risen to the position of a Chief Superintendent of Police.

Earlier, investigation follows a revelation by a senior police officer that Evans was arrested in 2006, after his gang of robbers attacked a commercial bank in Lagos. The senior police officer whose name has been concealed to protect him from prosecution, had said the robbers went somewhere around the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, to share the loot. The source said while sharing the loot, the robbers had a disagreement and shot one another. Seven members of the gang reportedly died instantly while three of the suspects, including Evans were arrested.

The senior officer said his team also went to Mbidi police station, Imo state, for investigation, where two other gang members were arrested. He however, said a police woman identified as Tina at the Band Section of Police College, Lagos pushed for Evans’ release on the grounds that he was her brother. “There was a police woman at the Band Section of Police College, Lagos, Tina, who insisted that we dropped the case as Evans was her brother. She traveled to Imo state. Not long after she returned, we got a message from the Imo state police command that the command had been searching for Evans and requested we transferred the case.” Evans has also reportedly confessed to the 2006 armed robbery attack on a bank and the shooting of seven persons.

The new police Investigating has made significant progress in its investigation and has even found out the woman’s name is not Tina. The source said: “I can tell you that Tina is not the woman’s real name but I won’t give you her name. I can also tell you she’s now a CSP and still in service. So many officers took part in that 2006/2007 release of Evans and they are being investigated. The panel has made progress and almost all of them have been identified. An official statement might be release by the authorities soon.”

We are watching development closely.