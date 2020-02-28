‘As a Prophet of God, I can tell you those who destroy Nigeria will cry, Face the Lord’s Anger’- Rev. Fr. Ejke Mbaka, Roman Catholic, Adoration Ministry, Enugu

* Vows: ‘Anyone who plot to destabilise Nigeria would receive dire punishment from God’

* Stop blaming President Buhari for all the problems in Nigeria

* Governors should go back to their drawing board, don’t leave the insecurity problem alone to Buhari, he can’t be everywhere. You people receive millions of Naira every month for security votes, use those money to do meaningful things in your various states, engage youths and see whether we will not get it right

* BY EMMANUEL ODEMA/STAFF WRITER, ENUGU

COMING RIGHT FROM THE ‘MAN OF GOD’, REVREND FATHER EJIKE MBAKA, Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, he revealed that anyone with sinister plans to destroy Nigeria will attract God’s anger and be severely death with in the Holy anger of the Lord.

Mbaka has said those who plot to destabilise Nigeria would receive dire punishment from God. In his homily few days ago at the weekly prayer at the Umuchigbo Nike Enugu state adoration ground he berated those blaming the present government for the harrowing experience Nigerians were experiencing without going back to history.

He maintained that the current political, economic and security challenges did not start with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He said the current political, economic and security challenges did not start with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. However, he asked Nigerians to pray fervently for the mercy of God, especially this Lenten season, to reduce the spate of insecurity in the country.

For the Governors, he said that they “should go back to their drawing board, don’t leave the insecurity problem alone to Buhari, he can’t be everywhere. You people receive millions of Naira every month for security votes, use those money to do meaningful things in your various states, engage youths and see whether we will not get it right.”

