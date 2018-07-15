ASSASSINATION IN EDO STATE:

4 NIGERIAN Policemen Killed, Set Ablaze at a Checkpoint in Sabongidda Ora

…Ambushed along Uzzebba road

*Assailants hid in the bush, waited till law enforcement officers resumed duty

*Two of the casualties identified as one Inspector S.E who was set to retire soon and one Sergeant Christian

BRIDGET KALU/CRIME REPORTER, EDO STATE

THIS IS CERTAINLY NOT THE BEST OF TIMES FOR NIGERIAN POLICE IN EDO STATE, as four policemen were ambushed along Uzzebba road in Sabongidda Ora of Edo state, killed and set ablaze to avert autopsy reports. Eye witness account confirmed recently that the four policemen met their their untimely death at a checkpoint along Uzzebba road, after they had reported for their normal duty.

Media reports corroborated this view and said the assailants hid in the bush and waited till the officers resumed duty. And that as the driver of the police van was trying to park, the hoodlums came out of their hiding place, opened fire on the policemen by killing them on the spot and later set them ablaze.

Two of the casualties are identified as one Inspector S.E who was set to retire soon and one Sergeant Christian.