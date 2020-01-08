BEAUTY & BRAIN IN AMERICA :

Inside the world of OLAMIDE DAVIES TALABI, Nigerian born American Most Outstanding Humanitarian Cultural Ambassador in New Jersey

…Invisible hands behind the creation of greater awareness for Ogun state outside Nigeria

* Initiates ‘Miss Africa Tri-State’ which features unique opportunities for young ladies to support humanitarian causes

* She is an exemplary activist fighting for creation of opportunities for Nigerians in USA

* Successfully served as former Special Adviser on Diaspora and Cultural Exchange in the office of Mayor in Newark

* Reigns as President for Imperial Group of Companies, Chairperson for NAPAC in New Jersey

* PLUS how Foreign Direct Investment from America can be attracted to Nigeria through Tourism

* “Our goal is to look out for Nigerian-Americans with policies that will benefit us economically, politically and overall well being as immigrants in the USA. Most importantly, we support our people to run for offices. We have many success stories of Nigerian-Americans running for offices even in predominantly white neighborhoods”-Ambassador OLAMIDE

SHE IS BEAUTIFUL, INTELLIGENT AND HIGHLY CONNECTED in the United States of America regarding Nigeria’s rich cultural endowment. In Newark, where her face has become very familiar in the homes of many African-Americans, OLAMIDE DAVIES TALABI is Africa’s Cultural Ambassador. In this interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Foreign Bureau Chief, this soft-spoken cultural icon talks about her humanitarian noble empowerment for humanity, why she is still an activist, evergreen achievements during her days in the office of Mayor in Newark; and how Nigeria government can generate Foreign Direct Investment from America

NAIJA STANDARD: What inspired your noble program for the youths titled: ‘Miss Africa Tri-State’?

I have always been a humanitarian for long but I wanted my foundation to stand out a little more, so I infused pageant into it. There is something different and unique about having young ladies supporting humanitarian causes. It draws the perfect attention to our causes

NAIJA STANDARD: Tell us about your humanitarian ideology for the people…

Everyone can be great if given the right opportunity and safe haven to flourish. I have been privileged to support many people in the USA and across Africa especially women.

NAIJA STANDARD: What led you into activism here in United States of America?

There is a saying that if you are not at the table, you might end up being on the menu. The possibility of being on the menu as a community was one of the reasons for my activism. We have to continue to fight for things that will benefit our people while creating opportunities for us in the USA

NAIJA STANDARD: As CEO/Founder of Miss Africa Tri-State, what are some of the challenges you faced in the program?

In the beginning, we had problems securing sponsorship. But after the third year of the programming, we gained the confidence of big companies to partner with us

NAIJA STANDARD: Tell us about the aims and objectives of Imperial Group of Companies to which you are the Chairperson/President

Imperial Group of companies is a conglomerate of three companies based in New Jersey USA. The most prominent of our activities is the International trade. We connect investors outside the country that want to navigate the United States market. We help navigate the resources needed to make the process smooth for them

NAIJA STANDARD: As former Special Adviser on Diaspora and Cultural Exchange in the office of Mayor in Newark, what are some of your unforgettable moments?

I was privileged to work with World leaders, Ambassadors, and leaders that wanted to connect with our people. The ability to connect the Diaspora with people back home was an honor for me.

NAIJA STANDARD: Take us through your adventure as Chairperson, NAPAC in New Jersey?

I became the Chairperson for NAPAC NJ two years ago. It has been a great ride so far. Our goal is to look out for Nigerian-Americans with policies that will benefit us economically, politically and overall well being as immigrants in the USA. But, most importantly we support our people to run for offices. We have many success stories of Nigerian-Americans running for offices even in predominantly white neighborhoods.

NAIJA STANDARD: What are some of your achievements as a former Ambassador for Ogun state Culture and Tourism?

I was able to create more awareness for the Culture of Ogun State outside Nigeria. We opened a State Hub that advertised and promoted our clothing, food and arts. Many people around the world went there to learn more about the culture. I supported the creation of the annual “Adire Festival” in the USA. This is an event that promotes the fabric “Adire” it is an event well attended by dignitaries and others to learn about the Culture. I facilitated a trip to Ogun State for tourists

NAIJA STANDARD: How can Nigeria attract Foreign direct investment through entrepreneurship into the country using the platform of tourism?

We have so many tourist centers across Nigeria. We need to tap more into this natural resources to empower our entrepreneurs. When we attract and partner with organizations on tourism, we are supporting the entrepreneurs. When tourists come to Nigeria, they will patronize food, clothing, souvenirs sellers. This will support entrepreneurs in the country.

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, how can you use tourism to re-brand the image of the country from the United States of America to Nigeria?

Tourism is a big opportunity for any country. Ghana has tapped into this big market with their return home program. Many African-Americans connect with Ghana with the outreach. Nigeria being the largest country in Africa definitely have more to offer but nobody will know what we have if we don’t promote what we have. We can brand the image of Nigeria through tourism by getting more people to see the beauty of our culture and heritage. Nigeria is a beautiful country, we just need to show off our country more!

