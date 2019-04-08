BITCOM FRAUD IN AMERICA:

F.B.I investigating Two NIGERIANS indicted for STEALING $59,000 from Oregon and California investors…Interpol on red alert for suspects’ arrest

* U.S. Govt slams 13-count charge on ONWUEMERIE OGOR, KELVIN USIFOH for scheme to defraud American victims

* Suspects bought deceitful websites to lure unsuspecting American victim, promising investors fake 20 to 50 percent returns on bitcoin investment with zero risk/instant withdrawals

* Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy on issued an investor alert to warn about websites touting advisory and trading businesses related to digital assets

* ‘After receiving bitcoin transfers from the investors, Gift and Usifoh would transfer the bitcoin to other accounts and eventually exchange it for Nigerian Naira. They never returned the money to the victims’-Prosecutors

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

THEY ARE NIGERIANS, DESPERATELY LIVING ON A FAST LANE IN THEIR HIDEOUTS IN NIGERIA having defrauded harmless American investors in Oregon and California to the tune of $59,000 by using fake websites they purchase as a tool to stealing funds from the people. ONWUMERIE OGOR GIFT and KELVIN USIFOH are these two Nigerians that have brought opprobrium to Africa’s most populous black nation.

At the moment, these two Nigerians are presently facing a 13-count federal indictment alleging they engaged in an online scheme to defraud victims of bitcoin virtual currency. Gift, 24, and Usifoh are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of money laundering and 11 counts of wire fraud. Authorities don’t know Usifoh’s age.

Federal authorities are still in search of these two men and presently seeking Interpol red notice to help in arresting the pair. Gift and Usifoh bought www.wealthcurrency.com and published various webpages promising investors 20 to 50% returns on investments of bitcoin with zero risk and instant withdrawals, according to the indictment.

They actively encouraged people to transfer bitcoin to private virtual currency wallets and made numerous false claims including that the bitcoins would be invested using “unique trading methods” and would maintain a “constant high interest rate,” according to prosecutors.

The two men also are accused of creating other websites perpetuating the same scheme including www.boomcurrency. and www.merrycurrency.com.

From December 2017 through June 2018, Gift and Usifoh are alleged to have conspired to defraud three people, one living in Oregon and two in California. A photo of a fourth person was used to create a false persona used to further the fraud, prosecutors allege.

The indictment alleges that in just over six months, the defendants stole 10.88 bitcoins worth about $59,000 from the Oregon and California investors. In total, the government says Gift and Usifoh received more than 50 bitcoins.

After receiving bitcoin transfers from the investors, Gift and Usifoh would transfer the bitcoin to other accounts and eventually exchange it for Nigerian Naira, prosecutors say. They never returned the money, according to the indictment.

The FBI is investigating the case. Presently, The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy issued an investor alert to warn about websites touting advisory and trading businesses related to digital assets.