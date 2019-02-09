BLACK AxE MONEY LAUNDERING SCAM:

NIGERIA’S Notorious Cult Leader, AUGUSTUS BEMIGHO-EYEOYIBO Arrested, Facing Court Trial in London for Receiving One Million Pounds

…Three Nigerian siblings resident in Greenwich, London behind scam sentenced to 16 years Jail Term

*Blood brothers set for extradition proceedings concerning advance fee frauds in Greece

* Evidence showed brothers had been actively involved for a number of years in a conspiracy to launder stolen money using phone and email scams connected to Delta state born cult leader

* “We were able to show the Nakpodias were talking to Augustus Bemigho-Eyeoyibo, the leader of Black Axe, based on conversations found on their devices. They talked about the amounts, and what to do with the funds after they arrived, including how much to keep for themselves”- Philip Slough for Crown Prosecution Service

BY CHINUA EBERE/CRIME REPORTER, LONDON & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE IS ONE OF NIGERIA’S MOST WANTED NOTORIOUS LEADERS OF BLACK Axe confraternity. He is from Warri North local government in Delta State. AUGUSTUS BEMIGHO-EYEOYIBO, leader of this cult group had been arrested for receiving the sum of One Million Pounds, known to have been proceeds of money laundering facilitated by three siblings of his in-laws: Okemiorukaye Nakpodia (56years), Esther Nakpodia (35) and Unuakpotovo Nakpodia, 46 years.

These three siblings who were working directly for the leader of a notorious Nigerian crime gang have been convicted of laundering nearly £1m for the Black Axe organised crime syndicate through UK bank accounts.Okemiorukaye was found guilty of conspiracy to money launder at Woolwich Crown Court recently. Esther and Unuakpotovo pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

They (the siblings) laundered the proceeds of hundreds of frauds between 2007 and 2015.Police identified 174 suspicious transactions entering bank accounts. Money from a number of the victims of the original frauds ended up in the defendants’ bank accounts and was then laundered by the Nakpodias.The leader of the Black Axe, Augustus is the brother-in-law of the three defendants. Black Axe is a banned organisation in Nigeria and has been linked to decades of murders, rapes, extortion and drug dealing in Nigeria and across the world, with members allegedly swearing a ‘blood oath’ to join.Esther and Unuakpotovo are also subject to extradition proceedings concerning advance fee frauds in Greece, to be held at Westminster Magistrates Court at a later date.

Philip Slough, for the CPS, said: “We were able to show the Nakpodias were talking to Augustus Bemigho-Eyeoyibo, the leader of Black Axe, based on conversations found on their devices. They talked about the amounts, and what to do with the funds after they arrived, including how much to keep for themselves.This strong evidence confirmed that the Nakpodias had been actively involved for a number of years in a conspiracy to launder money which had been stolen by others using phone and email scams. This prosecution will play a role in starving a dangerous criminal gang of funds and we will seek to recover their proceeds of crime at a later hearing.”

Philip Slough, for the CPS, said: “Esther Nakpodia claimed to have never heard of Black Axe, denying links to the organisation – this despite the fact her sister has been married to the group’s leader for 14 years.“Esther denied knowing that Augustus Bemigho-Eyeoyibo is involved in gang activity, and said she believed he was a reputable business man. She accepted being in possession of £28,000 when arrested – this was money withdrawn from her bank account and was taking it with her to Nigeria to give to her sister and brother-in-law in person. A number of incriminating text messages were found on her mobile phone seized from her upon arrest, revealing her deep involvement in the laundering of these funds.“Unuakpotovo Nakpodia admitted opening and controlling numerous bank accounts – between January 2007 and February 2015, she received over £700,000 of suspicious payments from between 65-70 unconnected parties in 16 different countries. Unuakpotovo also denied being part of a conspiracy to money launder the proceeds of crime.

“Okemiorukaye Nakpodia accepted all transactions relating to the bank accounts attributed to him – he received nearly £50,000 of direct suspicious payments from eight unconnected third parties in three different countries. He claimed not know the source of these transfers.”

* Philip Slough is a lawyer for the Specialist Fraud Division of the CPS