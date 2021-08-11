BLASPHEMY!

My Husband is innocent of financial crimes, He’s being persecuted like Jesus Christ-EBELE, Obi Cubana’s wife react

…Says: ‘I want him released by EFCC, He’s strong, resilient and a hardworker’

*BY JEMILA IBADE/Crime correspondent, Anambra state

EBELE Iyiegbu, wife of embattled businessman, Obi Cubana has reacted to her husband’s arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The businessman was interrogated at the Abuja headquarters of the anti-graft agency. For the records, the Anambra State-born philanthropist was arrested on Monday by the commission over alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

In reaction, Ebele took to her Instagram page, to shower encomiums on her husband as she described him as a hard-working and resilient man. She pledged support for her husband citing the travails of Jesus Christ with a prayer that God turn everything around for his good.

Alongside a picture of him, she wrote, “He is STRONG. He is RESILIENT. He is a HARD WORKER. He is a LEADER… and He is GREAT!

”I call him Nwachinemelu! Okpataozueora worldwide. Oji uno eme ogo”

“A man with a heart of Diamond. Nwoke ike! Odogwu! We love you and we are solidly behind you. Even Jesus went through something worse than this so no stress”.

“The grace is overwhelming and it’s overflowing. God himself raised you. Again, I repeat…Whom God has blessed, no man can curse” because he’s gonna turn everything around (the good, the bad and the ugly) for your good.”

Meanwhile, Cubana is still being held at the commission headquarters up till Tuesday morning.

Also, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has said the Igbos are used to “intimidation” such as the EFCC’s arrest.

Cubana Chief Priest took his agitation to his Instagram page where he called on the anti-graft agency to free Obi Cubana.

“What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s Re Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana”

Pascal Okechukwu was Obi’s former staff, friend and confidant who consolidated their renewed friendship.

