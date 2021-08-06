Bombshell:

T.B Joshua is the Wizard of Endor, deceived millions of people in name of ‘Emmanuel’– Chris Okotie, Shepherd-in-charge, Household of God Church

…He was consumed by divine anger of God to answer for his atrocity, Day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria and none shall escape

*Says: ‘One third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!! Jehovah-Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows’

THE END SEEM NOT YET OVER for Nigeria’s televangelist, Temitope Joshua, the general overseer, Synagogue Church of All Nation, SCOAN who died few days ago in Lagos. While burial plans for him is still under discussion, a string of matters have come up threatening whether Joshua will eventually rest in peace. Chris Okotie, leading Shepherd at the Household of God Church unloaded on Joshua describing him as ‘Wizard of Endor, a Deceiver’.

Okotie, has again stirred controversy going by his post celebrating and rejoicing over a certain wizard at Endor, who assumed the name “Emmanuel but has now been consumed by divine indignation.” Emmanuel is fondly used for the late Nigerian prophet, Joshua, who died at 57. The church’s official television is also Emmanuel TV.

Okotie, barely three days after TB Joshua’s death, shared a cryptic post on his Facebook page, saying the wizard of Endor assumed the name Emmanuel but had been consumed by the heavenly forces. He wrote on Tuesday, “Hebrews 1:13… Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your foot stool (Hupopodion/Greek). The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.

“No marvel, one third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!! Jehovah-Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows. He has descended from the mountain of spices with the fiery sword of his indignation. Glorious in his apparel and traveling in the greatness of his strength, he goes conquering and to conquer the adversaries of his church.

“Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear. The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. And they shall not escape. Operation Hupopodion (footstool) has commenced. More Power To You!!!”

Although Okotie did not mention TB Joshua, many believe the musician-turned-pastor made the post about the late pastor.

“Joshua conducted a service yesterday evening. He had been sick for two days. He decided to go to the hospital after the evening programme. He died on the way to the hospital,” a source had told our correspondent. .

Joshua was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi, Akoko axis of Ondo State. Plans were underway for his 58th birthday, which was a few days away.

