NIGERIAN-AMERICAN Renowned Pediatrician, LANRE OMOJOKUN FALUSI is President, American Academy of Pediatrics DC chapter…Receives Award as Under 40 Leader in Health Medicine, Member-Diversity and Inclusion committee

*Daily celebrated as a highly intelligent Genius in Pediatrics

*Famous as Educational Programs Director at CCI Health and Wellness Services, a federally-qualified health center that serves over 50,000 individuals in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties

*Focus on quality improvement, coordinating pediatric care, outreach to community organizations, educational seminars; programs for providers, students, and staff

*Attended medical school at the University of Virginia, completed residency and chief residency at National Medical Center

* Fluent in Yoruba, Spanish and English languages

SHE IS THE GLORY OF NIGERIA IN UNITED STATES. She can best be described as ‘Brain and Beauty’. LANRE OMOJOKUN FALUSI, one of the leading general pediatricians in United States is a household name in most hospitals in America. Not only is she good on the medical job, she is a genius. From Washington DC to Texas, New Jersey to Maryland, Atlanta to Chicago, this Nigerian born Naturalized American is daily making Nigeria proud in the area of medicine. She has won an outstanding award as Under 40 Leader in Health Medicine in United States, while she still remains the President, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Washington DC chapter. Till date, she is a member of national AAP’s Diversity and Inclusion committee.

Even when the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) recently announced the establishment of the 40 Under 40 Leaders in Health Awards, honoring influential young minority leaders making a difference in health care, many were not surprised that this Dr Falusi, MD, FAAP would win the prestigious award, that she honestly deserve.

This happily married, soft-spoken woman to Yemi, a cerebral academic is a general pediatrician and the Pediatrics and Educational Programs Director at CCI Health and Wellness Services, a federally-qualified health center that serves over 50,000 individuals in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

It is on record that in her role at CCI, Dr. Falusi focuses on quality improvement, coordinating pediatric care throughout the organization, outreach to community organizations, educational seminars, programs for providers, students, and staff.

For your information, Dr. Falusi has spoken at past AAP annual National Conference and Exhibitions on the topics of urban poverty and social determinants of health, and she regularly provides testimony on local and national levels to promote child health and well-being.

Regarding his education, Dr Falusi attended medical school at the University of Virginia, completed residency and chief residency at Children’s National Medical Center. During her training at Children’s National, and currently in her daily role as a pediatrician, she has often focused practices to reduce disparities: promoting positive parenting, screening for developmental delays, and forming community linkages with agencies that work to address school readiness and mitigate the effects of poverty.

Dr. Falusi’s professional interests and activities include early childhood development, obesity and nutrition education, minority and immigrant health, and precepting trainees in the office setting. For this hardworking doctor, her greatest passion is spending quality time with her husband Yemi and their infant daughter.