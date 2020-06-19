BREAKING NEW GROUND @ FEDERAL RADIO CORPORATION OF NIGERIA:

Nigerian Ace broadcaster, SEGUN OGUNJOBI brings Fela Kuti’s ideology into COVID-19 album, set to duet AKON, America’s multiple Grammy Award holder

…says: ‘I won BBC Media Action/ USAID Award in Investigative Reporting in Nigeria’

* Graduate of performing arts University of Ilorin inspired by global unrest affecting humanity

* ‘At four years, ‘Abami-eda’ electrified me into new age Afrobeat music of philosophy and prophesy’

*Confesses: ‘Lyrics of Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson had influence on me’

*’My music is born out of vision of the future, rekindling hopes for poor masses, separating bad from good, pointing out dangerous trends people should avoid and celebrating essentially workers as heroes of our time’

HIS NAME IS SEGUN OGUNJOBI, Manager programs on Radio one 103.5fm a sub-station of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN). This talented journalist who rose through the ranks of journalism in FRCN as a graduate of performing arts University of Ilorin and Theatre Arts specialising in directing in this interactive discussion with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Foreign Bureau Chief detailed his adventure into journalism, how Fela Anikulapo Kuti, world renowned Afrobeat legend inspired him into music, why his maiden album titled ‘COVID-19 is celebrating all essential workers around the world

NAIJA: Can you take us through your journalism career?

My journalism career began fourteen years ago in Ibadan, Oyo state where I joined Federal Radio corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) station as a senior producer on grade level 9. Within three years on the job, I have won the BBC Media Action/ USAID/ Message Nigeria award in best media professional practice with focus on investigative reporting on poor network of roads in the biggest local government in Lagos Alimosho/ Agbado Oke odo LCDA. Currently, I am on grade level 14 as Manager programmes with Radio one 103.5fm an arm of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAIJA: What inspired you into music as a journalist?

As a graduate of performing arts University of Ilorin and Theatre Arts specialising in directing, I’ve always known right from my two hundred levels that I’ll be singing Afrobeat after leaving school. But global unrest irks me to sit still and fold arms. Music for me is a home thing. And growing up as a kid and watching Fela Kuti whom I never met face to face till he passed on was electric for me even at four years of age. And the reason why I’m also inspired to sing Afrobeat is because it can’t be defended by pirates musicians or those doing cover.

NAIJA: Will it be right to say Afrobeat Maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti influenced your decision to embrace music?

Yes Fela Kuti did influence me so also are other music revolutionaries singing conscious music like Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson etc.

NAIJA: What is the message in your music?

My brand of Afrobeat is called new age Afrobeat. It’s philosophical and prophetic, born out of vision of the future, rekindling hopes of the poor masses, separating bad from good, pointing out dangerous things people should avoid but essentially for heroes of our time.

NAIJA: Why do you celebrate essential workers in this your danceable environmental song?

Celebration of essential workers is paramount at this time because many of them are losing their lives in the course of saving others. They are our true heroes.

NAIJA: What was your greatest challenge in putting this music together?

Funds has been my greatest challenge in putting the work together. I raised it myself.

NAIJA: Do you intend to duet AKON, a Senegalese born American Grammy award winner or Seun Kuti or you will prefer Femi Kuti in your music career?

Yes, I’ll like to duet Akon

NAIJA: Say five years down the lane, what height do we expect you to have attained in this your music adventure?

I hope to have attained a tremendous height in my music career as a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

NAIJA: Regarding the video of your maiden album titled: ‘Coronavirus’, can you name the foreign and local music celebrities you will like to feature?

I’m already in talks and working with Ijodee the president of dancers guild of Nigeria who also performed in Olorioko done by defunct Infinity music group. He frequents France as a tutor in dance and has performed in many film production by Tunde Kelani Main frame production, Agogo Ewo and Saworo Ide. The guitar legend Oscar Elimbi is also working with me on this project. But any foreign or local musician who is progressive is welcome.

NAIJA: Are you looking forward to perform at America’s Grammy Award?

More than anything else, am looking forward to perform at the American Grammy Award next year 2021 to show the world what I’ve got.

NAIJA: How can Nigerian musician survive in the on-going COVID-19 lockdown?

Nigerian musicians can only survive during this on-going covid19 lockdown by been true to their arts. Because Art is the only thing remaining to reach the higher forces since everything has failed. By been true to our arts we stand out and get noticed and that way we survive.

NAIJA: Finally, do you think the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN is doing enough at this pandemic period to help Nigerian artists?

Currently the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria PMAN is on its way to redeem the image of the union and ensuring that artists are duly renumerated for the hard labour by telcos. They’re set for a legal battle with the telcos to resolve this. And I think it’s a welcome development so as to put smiles on the faces of Nigeria musicians who are in the job that is not pensionable. As per this period of lockdown, the Union has tried giving palliative to members despite economic hardship but they can perform better.

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



