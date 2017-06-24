BREAKING NEW GROUNDS:

NIGERIAN born Genius, America’s Drone Robotic Expert, DR OSATO OSEMWENGIE Graduates in 7th Masters Degree, Eyes 4th PhD

…Completes TWO Books, Two articles to be published within the next four weeks

*Selected in 2008 to present at the World Robotics Championships

*Studied Unmanned Aircraft Systems at The Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati, University of New York, Regis University

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE’S A NIGERIAN. ONE of Nigeria’s most famous technocrat in United States of America. Dr. Osato Osemwengie is a rare breed, a highly celebrated Edo State born man whose level of intelligent quotient is far higher ‘beyond the sky.’ This very cerebral Drone construction expert has just earned his 7th Masters Degree, as he finally set to pursue his 4th Doctorate (PhD) degree this September 2017.

Osemwengie who handles National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Deep Space Robotics at Space Electromechanics Inc as a leading technocrat is very creative, cherishes discovery and thinking outside the box all the time.

Just yesterday, 23rd June, this most-sought after Drone construction consultant looked back and smiled as he was outstanding among all the graduands been the only person with a very rich educational accomplishments and success story in Robotic technology. He been an integral member of the American armed forces, building drones for the United States Army. These drones are used for surveillance to gather important information, as well as take out terrorist camps.

Making this revelation, Osemwengie corroborated this with a post on his phone Facebook book wall: “I was in Garland, Texas yesterday, June 23rd, 2017 for my 7th master degree graduation. Yes as the fingers count in the picture shows 7, as in 7 master degree. I can now focus on my 4th PhD due to begin September 7th, 2017 and on competing two books and two articles due to be published within the next four weeks. Here are the titles and International Standard Book Number (ISBN) that have been issued for the books:

“Osemwengie, O. (2017). Drone Construction: Step by Step Guide to Designing, Building and Flying Your Own Drone. Marques Aviation Ltd. Southport, United Kingdom. ISBN: 978-1-907980-16-9

“Osemwengie, O. (2016). Theory and Practice in Developing Advanced Small Multi Rotor Aircraft. Marques Aviation Ltd. Southport, United Kingdom. ISBN: 978-1-907980-13-8

“Osemwengie, O. et al. (2017). High-power fiber lasers for power beaming to UAVs and low-orbit satellites. International Journal of Unmanned Systems Engineering. 5(2S): 51-60.

Osemwengie, O. et al. (2017). Implementation of free space optics to send DC power to quadcopters. International Journal of Unmanned Systems Engineering. 5(2S): 41-50.”

For the records, he had one of his Doctorate degrees in curriculum and instruction from the University of Cincinnati. He had his 5th and 6th Master’s degree in software engineering at Regis University and Information Systems at the Keller Graduate School of Management.

Osemwengie is the founder of the Open Robotics University; a tuition free engineering degree-granting university that allows people to further exercise their talents and expand their knowledge into all fields related to engineering.

He was selected in 2008 to present at the world robotics championships, having expertly coached robotics and served as software engineering mentor to robotics teams.

Before his relocation to the United States in 1982, Osemwengie served as an administrator of the College of Education, Benin City and was recognized as their Educator of the Year for securing funding used to design and implement pre-service teacher education programs.

Meticulously, he served as the Administrator of the Columbus City School System from 1992 to 2011, where he coordinated staff and student recruitment. He also developed programs to increase staff and student retention. He also taught for five years (1987- 1992) in the aforementioned school district. Dr. Osemwengie was a facilitator for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation- sponsored Ohio Leadership for Integrating Technology Initiative (OLIT).

It is true that the science is fast becoming an integral component in the battle of influences all over the world. It was recently reported in the news how Nigeria is adopting the drone war approach against terrorists. This could also mean the country needs great minds like Dr. Osato Osemwengie to help build and develop new technology.