25 Years old NIGERIAN Lady, MOTILEWA DEBORAH BOLANLE Emerges Youngest PhD Degree holder in Bishop Oyedepo’s Covenant University…Remains one of the youngest-ever from any Nigerian Varsity

*Graduates as Doctor of Philosophy having satisfied all requirements for the Award

*Professor Samuel Wara, Registrar awards her Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration on Monday, March 26, 2018 at Senate 140th Meeting

* “This journey tested me mentally, spiritually and physically. It was absolutely worth it. At 25, I am the youngest PhD holder produced from @CUHEBRON and one of the youngest from any Nigerian University #scholars”-Motilewa

SHE IS BEAUTIFUL, CHARMING, INTELLIGENT AND FOCUSED ON HER STUDIES. MOTILEWA DEBORAH BOLANLE at the age of 25 years when most of her age mates are still struggling to acquire their Bachelors degree as taken everyone by surprise and made Nigeria proud academically when she became the youngest ever from any Nigerian varsity, as she just acquired her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Covenant University owned by Nigeria’s renowned pastor, David Oyedepo.

Just like the truism in her name ‘Motilewa’ which translates ‘I have got natural beauty’, she’s got brain and beauty as she displayed an outstanding academic excellence being that she has no single scandal throughout her studies.

The letter of award approval was issued on April 8, 2018 addressed to Motilewa in the Department of Business Management, College of Business & Social Sciences in Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State.

In her words of appreciation to God and excitement, an elated Motilewa writes on Twitter using her handle @Debbie|TheVolunteerNG to state: “It’s finally official. Hello Dr. Motilewa. This journey tested me mentally, spiritually and physically. But it was absolutely worth it. At 25, I am the youngest PhD holder produced from @CUHEBRON and one of the youngest from any Nigerian University #scholars.”

For the records, she had her Bachelors of Arts degree in Dublin Business School, Ireland, and her Masters degree at University of Aberdeen where she studied Economics.