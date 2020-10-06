BREAKING NEWS!

African Diaspora Unite for JOE BIDEN in United States 2020 election

…A group of African-American career professionals with original hereditary from Kenya, Liberia, South Africa; Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, other nationals applaud Democratic presidential nominee

* “Africans who are African-Americans are fully ready under African Diaspora Unite for JOE BIDEN-National Group will be out in huge numbers this November to vote Biden into power as the elected President of United States. It is a promise”-Ugo Nwaokoro, Deputy Mayor, City of Newark, New Jersey

* BY BAYO ADEYEMO, reporting LIVE from Maryland

RISING from an emergency meeting in Maryland, majority of Africans who are Naturalized African-American career professionals in United States have thrown their weight behind the Democratic presidential nominee, JOE BIDEN, in form of endorsement to become the elected winner in the much-awaited November 2020 election.

Going by this group manifesto, Naija Standard newspaper INVESTIGATION revealed that the need for an American government that cares, unite people of all races irrespective of their color, skin, background and family orientation made African Diaspora Unite for JOE BIDEN-National Group believe in the need for all Africans who are African-Americans to get ready in November this year and fully vote for Biden, a highly respected politician that served in humility under the first black President in United States history, Barack Obama with passion for empathy, identifying with people of color-be it brown and black is legendary.

Having an Instagram link of: African_diaspora4_j.biden #Twitter: @Diaspora4Jbiden this body narrate the need for all African-Americans of age to register and queue behind democrat from Biden down the ballot line.

In its mission statement, the body read:

“African Diaspora for Good Governance (ADGG) Political Action Committee (PAC) brings together hundreds of Africans in Diaspora and engages them with American policy makers and legislators in both political parties.

We educate legislators, governments, and political candidates about important issues affecting Africans in Diaspora — at the federal, state, and local jurisdiction levels.

We also educate Africans on the vital need to VOTE en-bloc and with ONE VOICE on key priority issues, by combining financial contributions from individuals and directs same to support key federal, state, or local policymakers or election campaigns.

ADGG PAC is regulated by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and State ethics committees around the USA. Therefore, the process of collecting your financial contributions, as well as our disbursements to political candidates, is fully transparent.

Because ADGG PAC is bipartisan, we make contributions based on what is in the best interest of the African Diaspora communities – not because of political party. ADGG general membership dues are not used to fund or operate its PAC activities.”

Recalling plans to ensure greater participation of these African-Americans who are originally natives of Kenya, Liberia, South Africa; Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, other nationals, Ugo Nwaokoro, Deputy Mayor, City of Newark, New Jersey assured and vowed to one of these reporters in the following words: “Africans who are African-Americans are fully ready under African Diaspora Unite for JOE BIDEN-National Group will be out in huge numbers this November to vote Biden into power as the elected President of United States. It is a promise.”

