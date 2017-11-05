BREAKING NEWS

Assassins KILL Delta State Assistant Police Commissioner, Ughelli Area Police Command, ACP Usman Ndanbabo…Shot back, stomach opposite the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli along Isoko Road

*Dies of gunshot wound, lose huge amount of blood

* Hospital claims lack expertise to handle the injuries gunmen inflicted on him

BY TOKE OPEOLUA/STAFF REPORTER, UGHELLI

NIGERIAN Police hierarchy is mourning. Sadly, unknown hired killers at close range shot twice Delta State Assistant Police Commissioner, ACP Usman Ndanbado, Ughelli Area Police at about 8pm on few days ago (Sunday) while he was driving alone, precisely opposite the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli along Isoko Road.

Eye witness revealed that ACP Ndanbado was shot twice at close range but finally died at a hospital in Warri, Delta state, “He was returning home from an outing at about 8pm in his Nissan SUV when he noticed that a Toyota car had been trailing him. He tried fleeing from his car when he got to the roundabout opposite the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli along Isoko Road, only for his assailants to open fire on him, shooting him on the back and his stomach and left him for dead.”

This eye witness states that: “Ndanbabo, who was shot twice at close range, died at an undisclosed hospital in Warri after some hospitals he had earlier been rushed to claimed they lacked the expertise to handle the injuries the gunmen inflicted on him. That was the second time he was being attacked since he assumed office at the command. He has also come under heavy attack by arms wielding Fulani herdsmen when he led over 60 policemen to raid a farmland being forcefully occupied by herdsmen at Ohoro community in Ughelli North.”

It is most certain that Nigerian police will sets up serious investigation into this matter and get these assassins arrested and prosecuted.