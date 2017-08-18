BREAKING NEWS:

‘BISHOP OYEDEPO of WINNERS CHAPEL is Nigeria’s Richest Pastor with Networth of $200million’-Forbes Magazine

…Established Winners Chapel in 1981, Church has grown to become one of Africa’s largest congregation

*Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Edeh owner of Madonna University Nigeria, Caritas University, OSISATECH Polytechnic, OSISATECH College of Education worth $120 million

*Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founding president of Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated (Christ Embassy) with over 40,000members worth $100million

*T.B Joshua’s Net Worth $60million, Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s Worth $50 million, Matthew Ashimolowo Net Worth $30 million; Chris Okotie’s Worth $20million, Ayo Oritsejafor Net Worth $15 million, Bishop Mike Okonkwo $12 million, Pastor Kumuyi $10 million and Lazarus Mouka Net Worth $8 million

BY LOLA OPEYEMI/RELIGIOUS EDITOR, ABUJA & CHINWE OKORIE/LONDON, REPORTER

THEY ARE ALL NIGERIANS, General Overseer of their various Pentecostal Churches. They all have various church branches around the world, living in opulence, driving exotic state-of-the-art vehicles and possess customized private jets. They are preachers of the word of God, taking sermon of salvation to the end of the world. Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of Living Faith World Outreach Ministry (aka Winners Chapel), with an earlier estimated Net worth of$180 million is regarded the richest Nigerian pastor by Forbes Magazine in one of its latest reports.

According to these reports, Oyedepo has grown the church to become one of Africa’s largest congregation, where he holds three services every Sunday at the Faith Tabernacle touted to be Africa’s largest worship center. He owns between two-to-four private jets with luxurious houses in London and the United States.

This 62 year man of God owns Dominion Publishing House, a successful publishing company which publishes all his books. His books, a spot on, all talk about prosperity and little or nothing more. Some years ago he founded Covenant University, taking advantage of the government’s decision to encourage private individuals and organizations to own and run higher institutions of learning. Covenant University has become one of the elite private universities in the country. Just recently, in another round of licensing by the government, Pastor Oyedepo got himself another license to run another university. Bishop Oyedepo also owns Faith Academy, a high school for the upper class. He’s seen as Nigeria’s richest pastor he founded Winners Chapel in 1981.

We present to you other rich Nigerian General Overseers in their Net Worth below:

2. Father Edeh (AGE: 69)

Estimated Net Worth: $120 million(2017)

Interestingly, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel M.P. Edeh, famously known as ‘Father Edeh’ is an Igbo Catholic Priest. With his several charity firms, and other investments, he is earlier estimated to be worth within $80 million and $100 million.

Edeh is the founder of the Centre for Peace, Justice and Reconciliation, he owns four tertiary institutions (Madonna University Nigeria, Caritas University, OSISATECH Polytechnic, OSISATECH College of Education), a microfinance bank, health institutions, museum, production company amongst other things.

3. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (AGE: 53)

Estimated Net Worth: $100 million (2017)

Christian Oyakhilome, is known popularly as ‘Pastor Chris’, founding president of Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, otherwise called Christ Embassy, being a Bible-based Christian ministry headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. His church has more than 40,000 members, several of whom are successful entrepreneurs and politicians. His ministry runs several arms including the Healing School, Rhapsody of Realities (a daily devotional with global reach), and an N.G.O called the Innercity Missions as well as three Christian television channels: LoveWorld TV, LoveWorld SAT and LoveWorld Plus.

4. T.B Joshua AGE: 52

Estimated Net Worth: $60 million (2017)

Within Nigeria and outside the shores of Africa’s most populous black nation, Pastor T.B. Joshua (as he is known) is the head pastor at Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). He is worth earlier estimated $30 – $50 Million. Pastor Joshua is famous as Nigeria’s most philanthropic pastor and also the most controversial. He founded SCOAN in 1987 and had no other branches of his church in Nigeria outside the original one in Lagos which is said to accommodate over 15,000 people. He is most popular known for his healing powers, get regular miracle seeking visitors from all parts of the country and beyond. T.B Joshua’s church has only one branch in Nigeria but currently has branches outside Nigeria in the following countries: Ghana, United Kingdom, South Africa, Greece, now newly opened Paraguay. He owns Emmanuel Television, a Christian TV network. Most of his wealth is believed to have come through donations and his relationships with the high and mighty in several parts of Africa. He is, for instance, close to Ghanaian President Atta Mills and has entertained several heads of state in Africa at his Synagogue Church.

5. PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE:

AGE: 75

Estimated Net Worth: $50 million(2017)

A very humble, easy going, Prophet of God. Enoch Adejare Adeboye foundly called ‘Daddy GO’ is the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). He’s got a beautiful private jet which he uses in traveling end of the world to preach the gospel.

The Redemption camp is reportedly worth over 200billion naira. The Redeemed church has a University (Redeemers University), high school, private jets, hospitals, a TV station, its printing press amongst other things.

The church’s annual offerings and tithe from 10 million worshippers’ in its over 15,000 branches is reportedly about N201 billion naira.

6. Matthew Ashimolowo:

AGE: 65

Estimated Net Worth: $30 million(2017)

Pastor Ashimolowo is the General Overseer of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) and has a reported net worth of $20 – $30 Million. In 1992, Foursquare Gospel Church, in Nigeria, sent Pastor Ashimolowo to open a satellite branch in London.

But the Afro style pastor had his own ideas and set up his own church instead. KICC is reportedly the largest Pentecostal church in the United Kingdom. In 2009 the church made close to $10 million in profits and reported assets of $40 million. He is reported to earn $200,000 in annual salary. His real wealth comes from various business interests which includes a media company.

7. Chris Okotie:

AGE: 58

Estimated Net Worth: $20 million (2017)

Pastor Chris Okotie is the head of Household of God Church with an earlier networth of $8 – $12 Million. Okotie first made name as a popular pop musician in the 80s. He later set up the Household of God Church, one of Nigeria’s most flamboyant church with over 5,000 members consisting of Nollywood movie actors/actresses, musicians, and society people.

He has run for the presidency in Nigeria three times and lost each time. He received criticisms from several quarters for insisting that God asked him to contest the elections. The last time in April 2011 he contested under the Fresh Party, a political party he founded. Pastor Chris Okotie is an automobile collector and lover. He drives a Mercedes S600, Porsche, and several other cars.

8. Ayo Oritsejafor:

Estimated Net Worth: $15 million(2017)

Papa Ayo Oritsejafor is the head pastor of 20,000 member Word of Life Bible Church, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. He is the 5th President of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) which has given him so much influence across Nigeria including presidential honors. He has preached the gospel round the world for more than 40years and counting. He has a private jet (worth billions of Naira), a private bank, and a private university (Eagles Height University) amongst other lucrative private businesses. He is well known round Africa for his luxurious and lavish lifestyle, expensive clothing and jewelries (including a massive diamond plated cross Neck chain pendant), quality cars, houses and presidential Security/protocol.

9. Bishop Mike Okonkwo:

Estimated Net Worth: $12 million (2017)

Dr. Mike Okonkwo is the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM); a versatile man of God with over 30 years of dedicated service unto the Lord has a Net worth of $12million. He passionately preaches Power in the Word to a multicultural and diverse audience with over 180 branches in Nigeria and ten countries across the globe. He is an Apostle to this generation, whose life has impacted millions around the world. A father to many, and a pastor of many pastors across the globe, Dr Mike Okonkwo is also a dynamic conference speaker, crusade evangelist, author, television and radio host, a strong and respected voice in Nigeria, and an advocate of balanced Christianity.

10. Pastor Kumuyi:

AGE: 76

Estimated Net Worth: $10 million(2017)

William Folorunso Kumuyi is the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministries, Nigeria. This soft-spoken man of God is estimated to be worth $10million. He is also an author of several books.

Kumuyi worked as an education lecturer at the University of Lagos.

His church is the third largest christian church in the world with hundreds of thousand members.

11. Lazarus Mouka:

Estimated Net Worth: $8 million(2017)

Lazarus Muoka, is the founder of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Church with a Net worth of $8 million. He is said to own several publishing companies, primary and secondary schools, real estates etc.