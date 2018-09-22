BREAKING NEWS:

BOKO Haram warns NIGERIAN Government of plans to kill UNICEF Nurses, ALICE LOKSHA NGGADA, others and LEAH SHARIBU in 30days…Already killed 2 Igbo-born medical doctors taking protective shelter in the Military commander’s apartment

*Invades Rann Internally Displaced Camp in Maiduguri

*Military officers pulled off their uniforms in disguise to avert attack

*Overpowers Military Battalion guarding the Rann Camp housing over 15,000 IDPs

* Sacrifice: Alice and other nurses volunteered to go with Boko Haram to save the lives of others inside IDPs

* ‘UNICEF keep mute, claims its image more important than risking negative media bashing to save Nigerian employees’ lives in terrorists’ captivity’-INVESTIGATION

BY HILARU MOHAMMED/SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, MAIDUGURI

TIME IS RUNNING OUT. THERE ARE FEARS OVER THE SAFETY OF SOME NIGERIAN GIRLS KIDNAPPED BY BOKO HARM, Islamic terrorist group in Africa’s most populous black nation. Boko Haram had invaded Rann Camp military base where over 15,000 internally displaced (IDPs) victims of violence had taken protective shelter recently. The terrorists’ fire-power were more powerful than Nigerian army’s ammunition. Boko Harm entered the camp, instantly killed two igbo-born Nigerian medical doctors, kidnapped three Nurses of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and others who are Nigerians. To worsen matters, Boko Haram has issued a 30day ultimatum to Nigerian Government to kill its kidnapped victims.

Eye witness account confirmed that Alice Loksha Nggada, a UNICEF nurse, two of her colleagues, others were beaten by Boko Haram, had their hands on bound, with a stern warning for the remaining IDPs that they (the terrorists) will kill all captives in their hideout after 30 days from their invasion. Boko Haram threatened not to spare Leah Sharibu, also in their custody, in 30days.

According to Usman, who witness the gory scene, after the invasion of Rann Camp and lots of guns were heard everywhere, military officers at the command immediately changed into mufti when they pulled off their army uniforms to avert quick identification by Boko Haram. His words: “By the time Boko Haram invaded Rann Camp in Maiduguri, we were all afraid. They shot everywhere. And I was so shocked to see Nigerian military officers changing to mufti by pulling off their Army uniforms so that Boko Haram will not identify them easily.

“I saw how Alice Loksha Nggada with two of her nurses colleagues from UNICEF alongside two Igbo young Doctors took protective shelter in the Military commander’s apartment. Unfortunately, Boko Haram over powered the military battalion guarding the Rann Camp housing more than 15000 IDPs. Alice, a mother of two, other witnesses and I saw how Boko Haram killed the two igbo medical doctors. We were all shocked to see how some military officers pulled off their uniforms to disguise in the confused situation. Alice and the other nurses volunteered to go with the Boko Haram if only they will spare their lives and the lives of others. As they were taken Alice, and others away, they spoke loud that they are warning Nigerian government of their plans to kill all of them in 30 days including Leah Sharibu.”

But the position of UNICEF in all these matters made it more shocking, as sources inside UNICEF confirmed to this reporter that “UNICEF has been discussing secretly with Nigerian government with the aim of securing the release of its Nurses and others kidnapped by Boko Haram. But UNICEF is insisting that its image positively in the eyes of the people is more stronger, better than having negative media headlines against them in the press. That is what they are saying that we should stop publications and wait for the government to negotiate.”