‘Buruji Kashamu now Faces Fresh Arrest, Extradition by US Agents in coordination with Local Authorities’ -United States Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals

* ‘Chicago Prosecutors Insist Kashamu heads a Heroin Trafficking Ring in 1990s’-Washington Post

*Court Dismissed complaint, Upheld Earlier Ruling against Nigerian Senator on Drug Charges related to the hit TV show “Orange is the New Black”

* ‘NDLEA Receives United States Ruling, Steps Up Coordination Plans for Apprehension’ -INVESTIGATION

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT, UNITED STATES

WITHOUT doubt, latest judgement given by Honorable Daine P.Wood, Chief Judge of United States Seventh Court of Appeals in Chicago which upheld an earlier ruling against embattled Nigerian Senator Buruji Kashamu to face arrest and be extradited to United States on drug charges relating to his alleged involvement in the importation of prohibited Narcotics between 1993 to 1995 may be the final end of chase by United States secret agents and local authorities in Nigeria to bring him in.

Just few hours ago, as corroborated in Washington Post, United States Seventh Court of Appeals insist America’s Agents Can Freely Arrest Kashamu and bring him to book, so as to answer for all his activities in the drug deals where he’s allegedly seen as a baron, head of the drug cartel in relation to the Television hit show: “Orange is the New Black.”

This is why this American appeals court has upheld a ruling against a Nigerian senator who faces drug charges related to the hit TV show “Orange is the New Black.” Chicago prosecutors accuse Kashamu of heading a heroin trafficking ring in the 1990s. Kashamu, elected in 2015 from Ogun state, argues that prosecutors want his dead brother instead.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has received this latest ruling from United States Seventh Court of Appeals and informed Nigeria’s Attorney General/Minister of Justice of their plans to effect the arrest of Kashamu, hand him over to America’s security agents for onward extradition to answer for his alleged drug crimes in Chicago.

In an April 2015 filing, Kashamu asked a district court to prevent his “abduction abroad by U.S. authorities.” The court dismissed the complaint, and the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling Monday. It said U.S. agents’ attempt to arrest Kashamu in coordination with local authorities would not constitute “an attempted abduction.”

A dozen people long ago pleaded guilty in the case, including Piper Kerman, whose memoir was adapted for the Netflix show.

