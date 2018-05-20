BREAKING NEWS:

CANADA Immortalizes Prince HARRY and MEGHAN Markle Marriage…Rolls out ROYAL Canadian Mint at Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

* Duke of Sussex mother, DIANA late Princess of Wales toured the facility in 1991

*Possess long tradition of celebrating Canada’s ties to the monarchy and will be making a charitable donation of $25,000

* Silver coin had engraved portrait of the couple edged in Canadian maple leaves, English roses and escallop shells from Prince Harry’s coat of arms

* “The Mint has a proud history of celebrating royal milestones and crafting a silver collector coin to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their marriage is our latest expression of Canada’s special attachment to the Royal family”- Sandra Hanington, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

THEY ARE THE LATEST COUPLE IN THE WORLD. Right from May 19, today when the couple tied nuptials, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his amiable wife, Meghan Markle, the newest Duchess of Sussex has been enjoying a flurry of unquantifiable fame in Canada as royal wedding coin was designed by the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) to immortalise them. The Royal Canadian Mint marks marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle everywhere in North America.

The RCM unveiled the official royal wedding commemorative coin on Wednesday morning in celebration of the couple’s May 19 nuptials. The silver collector’s coin was revealed at Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), which Harry, a well-known advocate for mental health, toured in 2017.

For the records, Prince Harry’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, toured same herself in 1991. The RCM has a long tradition of celebrating Canada’s ties to the monarchy and will be making a charitable donation of $25,000 to CAMH, in lieu of a licensing fee for using the couple’s official photograph.

According to Sandra Hanington, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, the silver coin is rich in symbolic imagery and features an engraved portrait of the couple based on one of their engagement photographs.

The coin was designed by artist Joel Kimmel of Westport, Ont., edged in Canadian maple leaves, English roses and escallop shells from Prince Harry’s coat of arms. Three Swarovski crystals represent Markle’s three-stone engagement ring: a diamond sourced from Botswana and two side diamonds from Diana’s personal collection. The reverse side of the coin features a likeness of the Queen by artist Susanna Blunt.

Her words: “The Mint has a proud history of celebrating royal milestones and crafting a silver collector coin to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their marriage is our latest expression of Canada’s special attachment to the Royal family.

“After consulting the royal couple-to-be on the design of this commemorative coin, the Mint is also delighted to donate $25,000 to the CAMH Foundation to advance the critical and groundbreaking research of the institution it supports.”

With millions around the world expected to witness the royal wedding spectacle, this collectible coin helps preserve the moment in time. For those keen in having this coin, it can be ordered via the official RCM website at a cost of $104.95 (Its face value is $20). Without doubt, this couple has made remarkable history forever.