Controversy, Disinformation trail Nigerian e-Passports’ renewal in Texas…angry Nigerians, Embassy Agents differ on procedure for biometric exercise

* ‘We are doing our best to help Nigerians process their passport renewal. Many Nigerians are impatient. These Nigerians damaged, destroyed the door of a church (our earlier venue for biometric on South Carrier Parkway at Grand Prairie. Five times we called the police on them to maintain order. We will have to underwrite the church doors’ repair. We all have to maintain Nigeria’s image positively Overseas. For Nigerians’ comfort, we had to move the processing to a more spacious church on Jefferson street’ -Olu Korede, one of the agents assigned from Nigeria Consulate of Atlanta

* ‘I can assure you that the official agents (Ambassador Stella Onuoha, Olu Korede) are lying. After we knocked the church doors severally and no one opened, we called the cops on them. That was on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at former St. Joseph’s Anglican church campus located at 4829 South Carrier Parkway at Grand Prairie when we realized the doors were locked, yet suspected biometric was on-going inside the building. At the end, some of us were eventually taken care of’- Oyeyemi Olatunji, one of the protesting Nigerians

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief reporting LIVE from Grand Prairie

GOING by the special efforts put in place by workers, agents representing Nigeria Consulate of Atlanta in the on-going biometric processing for passport renewal, it was crystal clear to onlookers and majority of Nigerians that eventually drove down to Jefferson street, Grand Prairie, Texas that these members of the diplomatic community deserves profound appreciation for their sacrifice, not slander.

According to details of information laid down by Nigeria Consulate of Atlanta, the biometric processing was to start from Wednesday, January 29th to Saturday, February 1st, 2020 (today). The venue placed on the flier for the procedure was at 4829 South Carrier Parkway at Grand Prairie, Texas which made hundreds of Nigerians to converge at the place.

Eye witness account confirmed that some angry Nigerians truly damaged the doors to former St. Joseph’s Anglican church campus where the documentation was to take place, contrary to the argument made by Oyeyemi Olatunji, one of the protesting Nigerians who drove down to the place from Houston.

In his allegation, Oyeyemi said: “I can assure you that the official agents (Ambassador Stella Onuoha, Olu Korede) are lying. After we knocked the church doors severally and no one opened, we called the cops on them. That was on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at former St. Joseph’s Anglican church campus located at 4829 South Carrier Parkway at Grand Prairie when we realized the doors were locked, yet suspected biometric was on-going inside the building. At the end, some of us were eventually taken care of.”

Faulting the lies Olu Korede, one of the agents assigned from Nigeria Consulate of Atlanta for the documentation known as ‘Korex Ore-Ofe Saa’ countered that: “We are doing our best to help Nigerians process their passport renewal. Many Nigerians are impatient. These Nigerians damaged, destroyed the door of a church (our earlier venue for biometric on South Carrier Parkway at Grand Prairie. Five times we called the police on them to maintain order. We will have to underwrite the church doors’ repair. We all have to maintain Nigeria’s image positively Overseas. For Nigerians’ comfort, we had to move the processing to a more spacious church on Jefferson street.”

From the close observation of this reporter, our investigation showed there is no iota of truth in the information given by Oyeyemi on this matter, as the processing moved perfectly well on Jefferson street under the close monitoring of Grand Prairie policemen who maintained law and order all through the biometric in the entire day. The entire team of Atlanta Consulate including their official agents (Korede, Stella) performed professionally. They deserve a heroic appreciation from everyone.