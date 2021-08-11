BREAKING NEWS!

Court sentenced Nigerian man, CLEMENT AGBAPU to 30 months in prison for smuggling 1.2kg of Heroin into United States

…ordered 36-year-old suspect to serve five years of supervised release, face deportation after jail term

*Suspect defecates 67 pellets, with a combined approximate weight of 1,225grams

*‘Safety and security of our communities is severely threatened every time a criminal attempt to bring drugs into the country’-John P. Kelleghan, special agent in charge of ICE HSI in Philadelphia

FOR CLEMENT AGBAPU, a 36-year-old Nigerian arrested, prosecuted for smuggling drugs into Philadelphia International Airport, United States has been sentenced to 30 months in prison by a federal judge.

Agbapu, a native of Lagos was indicted on March 9, 2011, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where he pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2011.

In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gene E.K. Pratter ordered Agbapu to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. Agbapu will face removal proceedings upon the completion of the criminal sentence.

The case stems from an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) following Agbapu’s arrest by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Philadelphia International Airport.

“The safety and security of our communities is severely threatened every time a criminal attempt to bring drugs into the country,” said John P. Kelleghan, special agent in charge of ICE HSI in Philadelphia. “HSI will continue working with all of our law enforcement partners to investigate, arrest and bring these criminals to justice.”

“This sentencing should be a message to all would-be smugglers that ingesting narcotics pellets is dangerous and could land you a lengthy prison sentence,” said Allan Martocci, CBP port director for the area port of Philadelphia. “CBP officers and HSI agents remain committed to working together and intercepting narcotics smuggling attempts at our nation’s borders before the deadly poison can reach our communities’ streets.”

Agbapu attempted to smuggle approximately 1.2 kilograms of heroin into the United States. On Feb. 19, 2011, CBP officers encountered Agbapu traveling to the United States on a British Airways flight from London. He was taken to a medical facility for x-rays, which revealed he had swallowed an undetermined amount of cylinder-shaped pellets. Agbapu ultimately passed a total of 67 pellets, with a combined approximate weight of 1,225 grams. A field drug test of one of the pellets revealed a positive match for heroin.

