BREAKING NEWS:

EMBASSY OF NIGERIA in Washington DC establishes Federal Credit Union…to empower Nigerian owned small-scale businesses in America

*Set to offer loans to Nigerian entrepreneurs resident in Yankee

*Eligibility: You must be a Nigerian business owner in USA, have a verifiable source of income-stream, possess average Credit Score, have clean background check

*It is a concept financial, banking and investment initiatives for Nigerian communities in America

*Further inquiry, call Bayo Idowu, Chairman Emeritus on: +1 240-422-2004, Dr. Kazeem Bello, Commiittee Chairman at: +1-973-809-8053; Felix.O. Obi, Chair, Corporate/Media Sub-Comm at: +1-301-2019-2253, Dr. Eunice Ukwani, Comm. Sec.Gen at: +1-347-277-2135

*Jointly supported by Steering Committee of the Nigeria National Association USA

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

IN VIEW OF VARIOUS BUREAUCRATIC PROCESSES required for a Nigerian legal resident, Green card holder or Nigerian-American small-scale business owner to access loans in United States’ banks for their companies, the Embassy of Nigeria located at 3519 International Court in Washington DC., has filled that void by a proposed federal credit facility to be made easily available to these Nigerians.

In a historic move which featured Nigerians from various walks of life converged at the Embassy last Friday August 17, 2018, a press briefing held 12:noon where it was unanimously agreed that Nigerian business men and women in America should be assisted with loan facility to be able to expand their businesses.

This reporter gathered that to be eligible for the loan facility, the following requirements must be met by the Nigerian small scale business owners: ‘You must be a Nigerian business owner in USA, have a verifiable source of income-stream, possess average Credit Score, have clean background check.’

In a good move supported by Steering Committee of the Nigeria National Association USA under Bayo Idowu, Chairman Emeritus who can be reached directly on: +1 240-422-2004, he assured Nigerians legally in America that this loan facility is a good step in the right direction to help Nigerians.

Other officers in charge of this noble concept who can be reached by Nigerians in Yankee are: Dr. Kazeem Bello, Commiittee Chairman may be reached at: +1-973-809-8053; Felix.O. Obi, Chair, Corporate/Media Sub-Comm can be reached at: +1-301-2019-2253, Dr. Eunice Ukwani, Comm. Sec.Gen may be reached at: +1-347-277-2135