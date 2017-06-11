BREAKING NEWS:

‘FACELESS Group, Fraudsters Behind FAKE Protest against Nigerian Government, NO Demonstration on Sat, Nov 4, 2017 at WHITE HOUSE in Washington DC’-Niger Delta Amnesty Students in AMERICA

…Says: ‘We Are Not Part of Them, They are Saboteurs and Deceivers’

*Warns: ‘Stop spreading Misleading, Mischievous Information about us on Social Media’

* ‘Desist from Lying to Nigerians on our Welfare as government sponsored students in different various higher learning in USA’

* ‘Our Allowances, Tuition Fees have been paid up to September 2017 and the

Office has promised to pay up to November 2017 when the next payment is

made in October, 2017′

* “We wish to disassociate Niger-Delta Amnesty students from any attempt to tarnish the image of Nigeria in America through outright lies, falsehood and blackmail”-Jimmy Iwezu, student leader in Alabama State University

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

RISING from an emergency meeting in Alabama, United States of America few days ago, Niger Delta Amnesty Students, NDAS, in various higher institutions of learning jointly issued a disclaimer, to condemn the much announced phony demonstration against President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Government at the White House, Washington DC, on Saturday, November 4, 2017 which never held.

Making this position known, Jimmy Iwezu, student leader in Alabama State University, a beneficiary of Presidential Amnesty Programme (OSAPND) led by Brig. Gen. P. T. Boroh (Rtd) on behalf of NDAS, states that the amnesty students in United States totally disassociate themselves from the fake protest.

The official statement reads: “Students sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the umbrella of the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (OSAPND) led by Brig. Gen. P. T. Boroh (Rtd), has drawn the attention of the Nigerian public to the activity of faceless fraudsters in the United States of America who are using the platform of social media to spread misleading and mischievous information about our welfare as government sponsored students in different institutions of higher learning in the United States of America and the activities of OSAPND under Gen. PT. Boroh.

Iwezu explains: “We wish to disassociate students from any attempt to tarnish the image of Nigeria in United States through outright lies, falsehood and blackmail being peddled in the social media by a faceless group that called on people to join them on Saturday, 4th November, 2017 for a public demonstration against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House in Washington DC, USA. It was a fake pronouncement made by a group of fraudsters who are faceless people. The protest did not hold. They are liars.”

On the plan by Federal Government to pay all the allowances of NDAS, he said: “We wish to put it on record that our allowances and tuition fees have been paid up to the month of September, 2017 and the Office has promised to pay up to November, 2017 when the next payment is made in October, 2017.

“We wish to express our appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment and dedication to sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta through his support and continuation of the Presidential Amnesty programme. We also wish to commend the able leadership of Gen. PT. Boroh for the positive changes that he has brought to bear on the programme

through prompt payment of our fees and allowances.

“While it has not been all rosy, we note that despite the economic recession that Nigeria went through, it was still able to sponsor our education abroad and we are very grateful.

“We want to use this opportunity to appeal to all detractors and sponsored saboteurs to cease from their evil activities of blackmail and distraction from the good job that OSAPND and Gen. PT Boroh have done since 2015. We also appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria for sustainability of the

program which has achieved its mandate to ensure peace and stability in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria.”