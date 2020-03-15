Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 18, 2020. – The true scale of the outbreak of a mysterious SARS-like virus in China is likely far bigger than officially reported, scientists have warned, as countries ramp up measures to prevent the disease from spreading. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Famous Nigerian Pathologist, Dr. OLUMIDE OKUNUGA Dies of Coronavirus in Italy after contacting high Fever in Canada…’63-year-old Nigerian diagnosed to have contacted Coronavirus while on few days official assignment to Canada’-Close friends

* Deceased, a native of Ikenne, Remo, Ogun state was President of Egbe Omo Yoruba, Emila Romagna and Vice-President of Yoruba National Community in Italy

* Celebrated as a two-time Councillor for Modena in Italy where he had lived for 35 years

* “His death has left the Yoruba community in Italy totally devastated. We have lost a very great man who is in the apex of his career”-an official of the Egbe Omo Yoruba

* “We lost a great man this weekend. He was an affectionate and decent man who lived for others through his meritorious services since he left Nigeria for Canada many years ago”- Abiodun Gbadamosi, an official of Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & FUNKE DOLAPO, REPORTER, ITALY

NIGERIA and Nigerians from all-walks-of-life are mourning the death of one of Africa’s illustrious pathologists, Dr. OLUMIDE OKUNUGA who passed on yesterday in Italy having contacted the dreaded Coronavirus which eventually took his life in Canada while on official visit; even as he fought to stay alive.

This prominent Nigerian has died of Coronavirus in Italy yesterday morning, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Information received by our reporter showed that while on official function in Canada which lasted a few days, Okunuga had become feverish a week earlier and had to quickly fly back to Italy where he was immediately admitted in the hospital and taken into Intensive Care Unit, ICU.

Our reporter gathered Dr. Okunuga died of Coronavirus at the age of 63 been the first Nigerian known to have died of the dreaded disease. Until his death, he was the President of Egbe Omo Yoruba, Emila Romagna and Vice-President of Yoruba National Community in Italy. He was a pathologist and native of Ikenne Remo, in Ogun State.

Dr Okunuga was also a two-time Councillor for Modena in Italy where he had lived for 35 years. He was diagnosed to have contacted Coronavirus in Canada, a country which has recently been hit by the deadly virus.

He was found dead at about 11:00a.m. on Tuesday at his home. There are suspicions that he may have died of corona virus infection, a disease that has ravaged Italy in the past few weeks.

Okunuga was well-known in the circles of associations and voluntary workers from Modena. He had lived in Modena for 30 years. A friend had raised the alarm. Upon entry, there were no signs of violence or break-ins in the house, nor traces of blood, according to Modena local media.

According to the information gathered, he had been suffering from high fever for some days but was not subjected to isolation because he had a previous complex health condition. He was being helped by friends. However, a friend raised the alarm when he was no longer answering his calls.

The city of Modena activated the antivirus procedure for the recovery of a body for the first time on Tuesday when removing his body from the apartment. As a precautionary measure, his body was brought to the street closed by a municipal police cordon, with the necrophores completely protected by overalls and masks, a gesture the neighborhood applauded.

The city said it is impossible to ascertain the cause of death for now because the deceased was suffering from a congenital disease, but the coroner will perform an autopsy and swab to check if he contracted Coronavirus. The last word belongs to the coroner who will perform the autopsy and the swab to check for any positivity to covid-19.

“His death has left the Yoruba community in Italy totally devastated. We have lost a very great man who is in the apex of his career,” an official of the Egbe Omo Yoruba who does not wish to be named told Irohinoodua.

Also mourning Dr Odunuga, Mr Abiodun Gbadamosi, an official of Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America, said: “We lost a great man this weekend. He was an affectionate and decent man who lived for others through his meritorious services since he left Nigeria for Canada many years ago.”

