BREAKING NEWS:

FBI Declares Nigerian, 44, Odowa Okuomose alias Roland Saah WANTED for MAIL FRAUD…Jumps BAIL to evade arrest, steals American Victims’ Hundred Thousands of Dollars

*Involves in Fraudulent Lottery, Scam Telemarketing Hoax Operation

*US Secret Agents on Trail in Thailand, London, Nigeria and North America

*”Topmost in Most Wanted Criminals in USA”-FBI Field officers, Los Angeles

* “We Are Looking for Him for Fraud Activities in Canada”-Government of CANADA

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE’S A NIGERIAN from the heartbeat of Africa’s most populous nation, Edo state. Notoriously known as ‘Rolland Saah’, ‘International Businessman’, ‘Importing and Exporting mogul’ in Nigerian society circles, whereas Odowa Rolland Okuomose is a hardened Nigerian criminal among the top 20 Most Wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI in United States.

He is a swindler, a con man, fraudster and ring leader of a criminal syndicate that specializes in issuing out dude lottery through a telemarketing company with his gang originating from British Columbia, Canada. He has ruined lots of homes through his criminality by deceitfully collecting all funds from many American families in the name of ‘lottery prize’ which never exist.

In a Press Statement released on FBI website: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/wcc/odowa-roland-okuomose it states that “Odowa Roland Okuomose is wanted for his alleged involvement with a telemarketing company that ran a fraudulent lottery. The telemarketing company operated from British Columbia, Canada, under a variety of names from at least July of 2006 through October of 2007. The telemarketing company obtained several hundred thousand dollars from victims across the United States. The victims received a letter in the mail stating the recipient was the winner of a lottery prize. The telemarketing company asked victims to pay a fee to receive their monetary prize. None of the victims received any money.

“On October 5, 2007, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Central District of California, after Okuomose was charged with wire fraud and mail fraud. On November 6, 2007, Okuomose was arrested in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada for those charges. Okuomose was released from custody on bail and subsequently violated the terms of his bail conditions. Therefore, in addition to an outstanding United States warrant, there has also been a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

Further investigation by our correspondent confirmed that being aware he is trailed, Okumose closed all his social media accounts from Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Google Plus, LinkedIn to Blackberry, Whattssapp to Snapchat for fear of arrest. He could only run, but cannot hide as the long arms of law will expose him wherever he has been hiding.

Latest investigation by United States Secret Agents as coordinated by FBI shows that movements of Okumose along Thailand, North America, England and Lagos are presently under security close monitoring, “Okuomose may be traveling throughout Thailand, North America, London, England, and Lagos, Nigeria, possibly using a false name. Okuomose enjoys playing the piano,”concludes FBI

For how long will few Nigerians continually bring shame and disgrace to Nigeria, even when majority of Nigerians are hardworking people, lawful and dedicated to their choice of occupation in ensuring Nigeria’s integrity stands firm in their various profession?