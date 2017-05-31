BREAKING NEWS:

FBI Declares Nigerian citizen, Kelechi Declan James WANTED for Stealing over $5million in email Scam…Offers $1000 reward for information that lead to arrest

*Runs a business e-mail compromise scheme that Defrauds Unsuspecting Americans

*Perpetuates crime by overtaking an e-mail account of an individual, requesting money be wired to a bank account; or engage in Internet romance for wired funds

* “He has federal criminal charges against him from an investigation by FBI New York’s Cyber Crime Task Force”-Federal Bureau of Investigation

* The FBI can be reached 24 hours a day at (212) 384-1000

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE’S 32 YEARS OLD Nigerian with criminal behaviors, attitude, desperate to live on the fast lane- ‘get-rich-quick’, all in a bid to fake a lifestyle of a super rich big boy. The various kinds of businesses Kelechi Declan James engage in New York are all fraudulent, as he has no single lawful source of income, but criminality.

James drive big cars, attend night clubs and party in New York, drinking expensive wines as if alcohol is running out of town, ably surrounded by ladies who are oblivious of his source of income.

According to the press statement issued by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James and his co-conspirators earn their living by defrauding innocent victims across the United States. They (James and criminal gangs) trick Americans into wiring money to bank accounts the victims (Americans) believed were owned by family members, friends, or business associates.

“As part of scheme, James and his co-conspirators defrauded victims across the U.S. by tricking them into wiring money to bank accounts the victims believed were owned by family members, friends, or business associates,” the FBI said in a statement last week.

This statement reads: “FBI agents are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Kelechi Declan James. He has federal criminal charges against him from an investigation by FBI New York’s Cyber Crime Task Force. James is known to frequent the Brooklyn neighborhoods of East New York (Crescent Street and Loring Avenue; Vermont Street between Blake Avenue and Dumont Avenue), Brownsville, Bedford-Stuyvesant (MacDougal and Hull Streets), Crown Heights (Park Place and Utica Avenue), Flatbush (E 29th and Avenue D), and East Flatbush (East 51st and Winthrop Street). The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

“James is 32 years old, 6’0” tall, and approximately 175 pounds. He is a Nigerian national, has brown eyes and black hair, and may have a beard. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. The FBI can be reached 24 hours a day at (212) 384-1000. He is not considered to be violent in nature.

“As alleged in a complaint sworn out of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, James, along with four other co-conspirators, ran a business e-mail compromise scheme that resulted victim losses of more than $5 million for their victims.

“As part of scheme, James and his co-conspirators defrauded victims across the U.S. by tricking them into wiring money to bank accounts the victims believed were owned by family members, friends, or business associates. They did this in two ways: by overtaking an e-mail account of an individual trusted by the victim and then requesting money be wired to a bank account; or by developing a relationship of trust with victim like an Internet romance and then asking the victim to wire money. As soon as the money was wired, it would be moved from one account to another, and the funds would be withdrawn. James’s role in this scheme was to withdraw the money from bank accounts.”

PRESS STATEMENT BY FBI

FBI New York

FBI New York Press Office

(212) 384-2100

April 14, 2017

FBI Seeking Public Assistance Locating Kelechi Declan James, Offering $1,000 Reward for Information That Leads to Arrest

James is Wanted on Federal Criminal Charges Relating to a Fraudulent E-Mail Scheme That Resulted in Victim Losses of More Than $5 Million

FBI agents are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Kelechi Declan James. He has federal criminal charges against him from an investigation by FBI New York’s Cyber Crime Task Force. James is known to frequent the Brooklyn neighborhoods of East New York (Crescent Street and Loring Avenue; Vermont Street between Blake Avenue and Dumont Avenue), Brownsville, Bedford-Stuyvesant (MacDougal and Hull Streets), Crown Heights (Park Place and Utica Avenue), Flatbush (E 29th and Avenue D), and East Flatbush (East 51st and Winthrop Street). The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

James is 32 years old, 6’0″ tall, and approximately 175 pounds. He is a Nigerian national, has brown eyes and black hair, and may have a beard. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. The FBI can be reached 24 hours a day at (212) 384-1000. He is not considered to be violent in nature.

As alleged in a complaint sworn out of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, James, along with four other co-conspirators, ran a business e-mail compromise scheme that resulted victim losses of more than $5 million for their victims.

As part of scheme, James and his co-conspirators defrauded victims across the U.S. by tricking them into wiring money to bank accounts the victims believed were owned by family members, friends, or business associates. They did this in two ways: by overtaking an e-mail account of an individual trusted by the victim and then requesting money be wired to a bank account; or by developing a relationship of trust with victim like an Internet romance and then asking the victim to wire money. As soon as the money was wired, it would be moved from one account to another, and the funds would be withdrawn. James’s role in this scheme was to withdraw the money from bank accounts.